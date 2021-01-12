Cadillac, Mesick set for volleyball quarterfinals

The normal wait between regional finals and quarterfinals for volleyball teams is five days.
This one is tad bit longer.
Like 60 days.
Two months to the date since they last played a match, Cadillac and Mesick take the court again this evening in MHSAA state quarterfinal matches.
The Vikings face Birch Run in a Division 2 contest at Alma High School while the Bulldogs make the short trip to Manton and will face Fowler in a Division 4 contest.
Both matches begin at 6 p.m.
Cadillac last played on Nov. 12 when it swept Escanaba in a Division 2 regional final while Mesick last played on Nov. 10 when it beat Gaylord St. Mary in a regional semifinal. The Bulldogs won the regional title when Leland had to forfeit due to COVID contract tracing protcols.
The season was then put on "pause" on Nov. 15 due to increasing COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Since then, we've re-started practices twice, had to stop them once and put players and coached through COVID antigen testing three times a week.
As teams get ready to take the court tonight, no one is really sure what's going to happen after not having a match in two months.
"The bottom line is right now, none of what you did earlier really matters," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "You've got to show up and play. It's going to be who can shake the rust off early, relax and stick to the game plan.
"Maybe all of the best teams won't win."
Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin agreed.
"I definitely think this is the year the best, most athletic team might not win it," se said, "If you start struggling and thinking that you're not playing like you did before, you can't let that get in your head.
"You've got to focus on the point coming up and don't worry about what happened before."
While the mental part of the game is always huge, it's been an tougher sell for coaches this year.
Players have been through the letdowns of having their season start late, stopped after regionals, re-started on Dec. 21, stopped on Dec. 22 and re-started on Jan. 4.
"Us trying to be as mentally prepared as possible is the goal and that's definitely a lot tougher now than it's ever been," Quiggin said. "I told them we just have to roll with the punches. When they say we can play, we will play."
Brines said her team is getting more excited now with a week of practice behind it and the match within sight.
"We've been working on being positive all along," she said. "Now they know it's the last week. They're getting excited now.
"Eight weeks later, here they are, We're finally going to ride a bus to Alma and play a volleyball match that means a lot."
Cadillac's goal is to get back to Battle Creek and the Final Four for the first time since 2016 with a team that's led by all-state outside hitter Macy Brown and second team all-state setter Renee Brines.
While those two have been through the big battles, the rest of the Vikings are still a little short on big-match experience, other than what they've gained this year.
That said, they've shown they won't stop fighting and that means a lot in volleyball.
"I think all along, this team has been resilient," Michelle Brines said. "We go up to (Traverse City) West, lose 25-16 (in the second set) and it could have been all over. We turn around and win it in five.
"That gives you confidence. These girls have a belief in each other and there's a belief that we're a good team."
Birch Run counters with six seniors after winning its second regional in program history back in November. The Panthers (37-5 overall) are led by all-state outside hitter Emma McIlhargie and a pair of honorable mention all-state picks in Alexis Lasley and Kalliann Cook.
On the other hand, Mesick is making its first trip this deep in the state tournament.
Quiggin said she knows her players are nervous but that they're working on it.
"This is huge for them," she said. "They're super-excited and they are nervous. They're trying not to show it to me.
"I told them don't play sared. Just go in, do our thing and we should be OK."
The Bulldogs are led by senior outside hitter Grace Quiggin.
"This team is really close-knit," Stacy Quiggin said. "We've got three sets of sisters on the team so that keeps it like a family and that helps a lot."
Fowler is led by first-team all-state outside hitter Sarah Veale, who's recorded 375 kills to date. Setter Mia Riley and outside hitter Madison Wirth earned honorable mention all-state honors.
