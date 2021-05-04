CADILLAC — Cadillac and Mount Pleasant played to a 4-4 tie in a non-conference girls tennis match Monday.
"The girls stepped up and secured a tie, covering for two players," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. "We continue to work every time we get out on the court and that effor is really paying off."
Cadillac forfeited at No. 1 singles and Macy Brown won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2
Zoey Feister lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 while Jaylynn Hamilton won 7-6(8-6), 6-3 at No. 4.
Ella Darrow and Emily Sims won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Aly Baker and Madalie Dickerson lost 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 while Haylee Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento lost 6-2, 7-6(3) at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Fremont on Thursday.
