ALMA — That’s a solid start.
Cadillac took second in a four-team boys’ tennis match Wednesday at Alma to open the season.
“It was awesome getting back to competition today with a quad tournament at Alma,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said.
“We played very consistently across the lineup. Each flight earned points and we had three flight champions.
We were edged out by St. Johns by two points for the title but second place is a good result for us for our first match of the year.”
Fisher Moore was runner-up at No. 1 singles. He beat Alma 6-0, 6-0; beat Mount Pleasant 6-1, 6-0 and lost to St. Johns 6-0, 6-2.
Davin Brown won the title at No. 2. He beat Alma 6-1, 6-0; beat Mount Pleasant 6-2, 6-1; and lost to St. Johns 6-3, 6-1.
Brady Koenig was runner-up at No. 3. He beat Alma 6-0, 6-1; beat Mount Pleasant 6-1, 6-1; and lost to St. Johns 6-3, 6-2.
Chris Anderson was flight champion at No. 4.
He beat Alma 6-0, 6-2; beat St. Johns 6-0, 6-1 and beat Mount Pleasant by default.
Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdiel were flight champions at No. 1 doubles. They beat Alma 6-2, 6-0; beat St. Johns 6-1, 6-0; and beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-0.
Logan Collins and Oscar Kendall were champions at No. 2. They beat Alma 6-0, 6-1; beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-0 and beat St. Johns 6-1, 6-3.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman were runners-up at No. 3. They beat 6-0, 6-1; lost to St. Johns 7-5, 6-4; and beat Mount Pleasant by default.
Max McCumber and Drew Drabik were runners-up at No. 4. They beat Alma by default; beat Mount Pleasant by default and lost to St. Johns 7-5, 6-6(7-4).
Cadillac hosts a quad on Friday.
