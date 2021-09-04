LUDINGTON — Cadillac had a strong day, taking second in a non-conference tennis quad Friday at Ludington.
The host Orioles were first with 20 points while the Vikings were second at 15, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer third at 10 and Traverse City West fourth at 3.
“Anytime you go to a Ludington tournament, you’re going to play good teams,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “We knew the competition would be a step up and we would have to play well across the lineup. And that’s what the boys did to earn team runner-up today.
“Every flight got points for the team. We had three flight champions and two runners-up. I am proud of our players for this result and I think the competition will help us as we head into conference play next week.”
Fisher Moore went 1-2 at No. 1 singles as he lost to Ludington 6-4, 2-6, 10-6; lost to Reeths-Puffer 6-1, 6-4; and beat West 6-1, 6-1.
Davin Brown won the title at No. 2 as he beat Reeths-Puffer 7-5, 7-5; lost to Ludington 6-1, 2-6, 10-6; and beat West 6-1, 6-0.
Brady Koenig was flight champion at No. 3 as he beat Ludington 6-1, 6-3; beat Reeths-Puffer 6-2, 6-1; and beat West 6-1, 6-0.
Chris Anderson was runner-up at No. 4 as he lost to Ludington 6-3, 6-7, 10-4; beat Reeths-Puffer 6-2, 6-2; and beat West 6-0, 6-2.
Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdiel went 1-2 at No. 1 doubles as they lost to Reeths-Puffer 3-6, 6-3, 10-5; beat West 6-2, 6-2; and lost to Ludington 6-0, 6-2.
Logan Collins and Oscar Kendall won the title at No. 2 as they beat Reeths-Puffer 3-6, 6-3, 10-5; beat Ludington 7-6, 6-3; and beat West 6-0, 6-2.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman were runner-up at No. 3 as they beat West 6-4, 6-0; lost to Ludington 7-5, 6-1; and beat Reeths-Puffer 6-4, 6-2.
Matt Erickson and Drew Drabik went 1-2 at No. 4 as they beat Reeths-Puffer 6-3, 6-4; lost to West 6-0, 7-5; and lost to Ludington 6-0, 6-0.
Cadillac hosts Glen Lake on Wednesday.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Reed City’s boys took fourth and the girls fifth in the Oiler XC Invitational on Friday.
Sparta won the title on the boys’ side with 48 points while Mount Pleasant was second at 67, Midland Dow third at 70 and the Coyotes fourth at 91.
“We ran here last year and the boys are much further along thanks to all of the work they’ve put in over the summer,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “They are a determined group.”
Anthony Kiaunis paced Reed City with a sixth-place finish in 17:29 while Ryan Allen took seventh in 17:39, August Rohde 17th in 18:19, Mason Dozier 31st in 19:47 and Izaiah Lentz 36th in 20:01.
Midland Dow won the girls’ title with 31 points while Sparta was second at 57, Mount Pleasant third at 77 and the Coyotes fifth at 121.
“Hard work is paying off for this group of girls and they aren’t surprising me anymore,” Saladin said. “They have the talent to compete.”
Nora Smoes took 10th in 21:13, Carly Carlson 20th in 21:56, Paige Lofquist 29th in 23:28, Clara Smoes 33rd in 23:45 and Alaina Hanson 48th in 24:51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.