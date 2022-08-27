LUDINGTON — Cadillac put together a solid day overall and took second in the Ludington Tennis Quad.
The host Orioles won the event while the Vikings were second and Muskegon Reeths-Puffer and Traverse City West tied for third.
“We really feel good about today’s results. We have played a ton of matches in the last two weeks and I was glad to see us play our best tennis so far,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said.
“Everyone scored points for us and I think our depth across the lineup was a big factor in our success today.”
Davin Brown went 2-1 at No. 1 singles as he lost to Ludington 6-1, 6-2; beat Reeths-Puffer 6-2, 0-6, 10-3; and beat West 7-6, 6-2.
Henry Schmittdiel went 2-1 at No. 2 as he beat Reeths-Puffer 6-1, 6-1; beat West 6-4, 0-6, 10-7; and lost to Ludington 6-4, 6-4.
Brady Koenig went 1-2 at No. 3 as he beat West 6-4, 6-1; lost to Ludington 6-1, 6-0; and lost to Reeths-Puffer 1-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Matt Erickson went 1-2 at No. 4 as he lost to Ludington 6-1, 6-1; lost to Reeths-Puffer 6-0, 6-3; and beat West 7-6, 6-2.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles as they beat Reeths-Puffer 6-2, 7-6; beat West 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; and lost to Ludington 6-2, 6-2.
Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson went 1-2 at No. 2 as they lost to West 6-4, 6-2; lost to Ludington 6-4, 6-4; and beat Reeths-Puffer 6-4, 7-6.
Trayer Langworthy and Drew Drabik went 2-1 at No. 3 as they lost to Ludington 6-2, 6-4; beat Reeths-Puffer 6-3, 6-2; and beat West 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.
Ben Anderson and Max McCumber won the title at No. 4 as they beat Reeths-Puffer 6-2, 2-6, 12-10; beat West 3-6, 7-5, 11-9; and beat Ludington 6-1, 6-3.
Cadillac is at Greenville on Sept. 6.
BENZONIA — Buckley took second overall in the small-school division of the annual Pete Moss Invitational Friday at Benzie Central.
The event is being held over two days and three separate races because of ongoing construction at the school.
Johnannesburg-Lewiston took first with 26 points while the Bears totaled 98 and Mason County Eastern 99.
Buckley junior standout Aiden Harrand took first in 19:38 while Brooklynn Frazee was 12th in 22:40, Milla Klomp 24th in 24:14, Addisen Harrand 28th in 24:42 and Kayla Milarch 48th in 27:24.
Northern Michigan Christian’s Melody Fraser took 58th in 31:46.
Joburg also won the title on the boys’ side with 23 points while Mason County Eastern was second at 77 and Frankfort third at 109.
For Buckley, Jackson Kulawiak took ninth in 18:08, Landon Kulawiak 39th in 20:54, Braden Melville 40th in 20:58 and Kyle Deshasier 51st in 22:45.
For NMC, Elijah Kimbel took 30th in 20:00, Dries VanNoord 44th in 21:16, Jacob Booher 69th in 25:36 and Hunter Fisher 73rd in 30:05.
MIDLAND — Cadillac had a solid day as it took fourth overall in the Frank Altimore Midland Dow Invitational at Currie West Golf Course.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 337 while Goodrich shot a 343, Midland Dow 373 and the Vikings a 391.
“We’re stepping in the right direction,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“The girls continue to improve each and every day. We have already improved by 39 shots since our first tournament of the year and Coach Alto and I believe we are just going to get better as the season goes.
“We had a personal-best from Onalee and the good thing is all of the girls know they can get better.”
Onalee Wallis paced Cadillac with a 91 while Avery Meyer shot a 96, Grace Drabik 100 and Madalie Dickerson a 104.
The Vikings are at the Petoskey Invitational on Thursday.
