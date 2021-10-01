TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac put a wrap on the Big North Conference portion of its tennis season, taking third in the league tournament Thursday at Traverse City Central High School.
The host Trojans won the event with 23 points while Petoskey was second at 20, Cadillac third at 14, TC West fourth at 9 and Alpena fifth at 6.
“I was proud of the growth we showed over the course of our season,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “It was also great to give our JVs some match experience as Matt Erickson, Ben Anderson and Cole Mortenson did a great job in their matches.”
Fisher Moore went 2-1 at No. 1 singles as he beat West 6-0, 6-1; lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-2; and beat Alpena 6-4, 6-4.
Davin Brown went 2-1 at No. 2 as he beat Alpena 6-2, 6-1; lost to Petoskey 6-2, 7-6, 10-7; and beat West 6-2, 7-6.
Brady Koenig went 2-1 at No. 3 as he beat the JV All Stars 8-0; lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-1; and beat West 6-3, 6-1.
Chris Anderson went 2-1 at No. 4 as he beat the JV All Stars 8-0; lost to Central 6-1, 6-2; and beat West by default.
Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdiel went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles as they beat the JV All Stars 8-6; lost to Petoskey 6-2, 6-1; and beat West 6-3, 6-4.
Logan Collins and Oscar Kendall went 1-2 at No. 2 as they beat the JV All Stars 8-0; lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-2; and lost ot Alpena 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman went 2-1 at No. 3 as they beat the JV All Stars 8-0; lost to Petoskey 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; and beat Alpena 6-4, 6-2.
Max McCumber and Drew Drabik went 1-2 at No. 4 as they beat Alpena 6-0, 6-0; lost to Central 6-1, 6-0; and lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-3.
Cadillac hosts Big Rapids today before competing in an MHSAA Division 3 regional next Thursday at Flint Kearsley.
• The Cadillac JV team also faced Ludington.
Woodlen Paca won 11-9 at No. 4 singles while Dino Santangelo and Trayer Langworthy lost 10-7 at No. 1 doubles.
Mason Freeman and Tommy Reagan won 10-5 at No. 2 while Lucas Meyjes and Logan Scheanwald won 10-3 at No. 3.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 7-0 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference soccer contest.
Jack Lucas played well defensively for the Vikings while freshman Ethan Romey made six saves in the nets in the second half.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Tuesday.
