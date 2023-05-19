PORTLAND — They knew their chance to keep going was a long shot.
To that end, though, they kept pushing and came up just a little bit short.
Cadillac took fourth in an MHSAA Division 3 girls tennis regional Thursday at Portland High School, totaling 14 points.
Grand Rapids Christian took first with 31 points while Forest Hills Eastern was second at 20 and Grand Rapids South Christian third at 17 with the Vikings just behind.
The top two teams — and any team totaling 18 points — advance to the state finals.
Despite coming up just short of the goal to be playing on the final weekend of the season, veteran Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said her team played well against some strong competition.
“Cadillac should be proud of the way these girls represented today,” she said. “They played with determination and without fear.
“They left everything they had out on the court, just like they wanted to.”
Haylee Groen, at No. 1 singles, lost to Forest Hills Eastern’s Muskan Rekhani 6-0, 6-3 while Jaylyn Hamilton, at No. 2, beat Ionia’s Margaret Pischea 6-0, 6-0 and lost to South Christian’s Isabelle Klaasen 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.
Ellery Schaefer, at No. 3, beat Wyoming Kelloggsville by default before falling to Forest Hills Eastern’s Reese Bower 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Sara Outman, at No. 4, beat Portland’s Annabelle Brown 6-0, 6-0 before falling to GR Christian’s Kaitlyn Schmitt 6-1, 6-2.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens, at No. 1 doubles, beat Big Rapids’ Lauren Wilcox and Cortney Myers 6-3, 6-3 before falling to GR Christian’s Hope Alvesteffer and Carolina Mignini 6-2, 6-1.
Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl, at No. 2, beat Kelloggsville’s Ja’Lynn Bryant and Kimberly Nguyen 6-0, 6-0 before falling to Forest Hills Eastern’s Kate Worden and Izzy Feenstra 6-4, 6-1.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker, at No. 3, beat Portland’s Brooklynn Heinicke and Allison Saint Amour 6-3, 6-2 before falling to GR Christian’s Olivia Cook and Ava Jerke 6-0, 6-0.
Katie Graham and Donna Hunyh, at No. 4, beat Ionia’s Ellie Lamphere and Katelyn Weber 6-1, 6-1 before falling to South Christian’s Anjali Diekevers and Gabby Young 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
