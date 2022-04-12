TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac opened its girls tennis season by taking fourth in the Up North Invitational Monday at Traverse City Central High School.
The host Trojans won the event with 22 points while Petoskey and Traverse City West tied for second at 11. The Vikings totaled four points.
"I am really happy with how the girls played today," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. "I saw lot of great points, long rallies and determination in the first match of the season.
"We're looking forward to getting outdoors for practice and working on some of areas that today's matches brought to light."
Zoey Feister, at No. 1 singles, lost to Petoskey 6-0, 6-0; lost to Central 6-0, 6-1; and lost to West 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
Jaylyn Hamilton, at No. 2, beat West 6-2, 6-3; lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-0; and lost to Central 7-6(4), 6-2.
Haylee Groen, at No. 3, beat Petoskey by default; lost to West 6-4, 5-7, 10-7; and lost to Central 6-1, 6-1.
Ellery Schaefer, at No. 4, lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-0; lost to West 6-1, 5-7, 12-10; and lost to Central 6-0, 6-2.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens, at No. 1 doubles, lost to Petoskey 6-2, 7-6(3); lost to Central 6-0, 6-2; and lost to West 6-3, 6-3.
Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastle, at No. 2, beat West 6-1, 6-3; lost to Central 6-0, 6-1; and lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-0.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento, at No. 3, beat Petoskey 6-3, 6-4; lost to Central 6-0, 6-1; and lost to West 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.
Adri Beydoun and Katie Graham, at No. 4, lost to Central 6-1, 6-2; lost to Petoskey 6-2, 6-1; and lost to West 6-1, 6-0.
Cadillac is at Rockford on Thursday.
