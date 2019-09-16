MIDLAND — Cadillac had a strong day, taking first in the Midland Bullock Creek Tennis Quad on Saturday.
The Vikings won the title with 18 points while Chesaning was second at 17, Ortonville-Brandon third at eight and Bullock Creek fourth at seven.
"In my 26 years of coaching tennis at Cadillac, I've never been more demanding of a team than this year's squad," Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaas said. "I've been challenging, nagging, insistent, hard and screaming.
"The kids have been fantastic and I couldn't be happier with their work ethic. We've gotten better every single day and I couldn't be proud of their efforts at the Bullock Creek quad."
Jack Schmittdiel won the flight at No. 1 singles by beating Bullock Creek 6-4, 2-6, 10-6; Chesaning 6-7, 6-2, 10-6; and Ortonville-Brandon 6-1, 6-2.
Fisher Moore defaulted due to illness at No. 2.
Henry Schmittdiel won the title at No. 3 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Bullock Creek; a 6-1, 6-1 win over Chesaning; and a 6-1, 6-1 win over Ortonville-Brandon.
Davin Brown won the title at No. 4 with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Bullock Creek; a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ortonville-Brandon; and a 6-1, 6-1 win over Chesaning.
Austin Kailing and Cole Crisman went 1-2 at No. 1 doubles. They beat Bullock Creek 6-4, 6-2; lost to Ortonville-Brandon 6-2, 6-3 and lost to Chesaning 7-6, 1-6, 10-1.
Gavin Smith and Logan Collins went 2-1 at No. 2. They beat Bullock Creek 6-4, 6-3; lost to Chesaning 6-4, 7-6; and beat Ortonville-Brandon 6-0, 6-1.
Nathan Moore and Chris Anderson won the title at No. 3. They beat Bullock Creek 6-0, 6-3; beat Chesaning 6-3, 6-7, 10-5 and beat Ortonville-Brandon 6-1, 6-1.
Kam Herald and Jakob Bartman won the title at No. 4. They beat Bullock Creek 6-3, 6-1; beat Ortonville-Brandon 6-0, 6-0; and beat Chesaning 6-4, 6-3.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Tuesday.
GIRLS GOLF
Cadillac 5th at invite
ALPENA — Cadillac went fifth in the Battle By the Bay Invitational on Friday.
Harbor Springs won it with a 344 while Traverse City West took second at 356, TC Central third at 359 and the Vikings fifth at 453.
"This was our first test in the rain and we learned a lot of what it takes to play in not-so-perfect weather," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "The girls will be better prepared for bad weather next time."
Madi Drabik paced Cadillac with a 95 while Chesni Birgy shot a 112, Alyvia Peedle 122, Bella Smith 124, Lydia Schamanek 124 and Emma McTaggart 135.
Cadillac hosts Graying in a dual match today.
