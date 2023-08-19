CADILLAC — All in all, that’s a solid start.

A Cadillac boys’ tennis team that turned over a big chunk of its lineup from last season, started the new campaign by taking second in a quad it hosted Friday.

Vicksburg took first with 21 points while the Vikings were second at 20, Harbor Springs third at 8 and Mount Pleasant fourth at 0.

“It was awesome to start our 2023 season hosting a quad and performing so well with a young team,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “We swept both Mount Pleasant and Harbor Springs and lost a close match to Vicksburg, earning the runner-up spot.

“Our returning players led the way and our new guys competed hard and impressed in their first varsity match.”

Brady Koenig, at No. 1 singles, beat Harbor Springs 2-6, 6-2, 10-4; beat Mount Pleasant 6-2, 6-2 and lost to Vicksburg 6-0, 6-1.

Connor Hill, at No. 2, beat Mount Pleasant 6-1, 6-0; beat Harbor Springs 6-1, 6-2; and lost to Vicksburg 6-1, 7-5.

Cade James, at No. 3, beat Harbor Springs 6-0, 6-0; beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-0; and lost to Vicksburg 7-6, 6-2.

Keaston Johnson, at No. 4, beat Harbor Springs, 6-1, 6-0; bet Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-2; and lost to Vicksburg 6-1, 6-1.

Ben Anderson and Tommy Reagan were flight champions at No. 1 doubles. They beat Harbor Springs 6-3, 6-1; beat Mount Pleasant 6-2, 6-2; and beat Vicksburg 2-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Nick Brandsma and Kyle Ross, at No. 2, beat Harbor Springs 3-6, 6-0, 10-6; beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-1; and lost to Vicksburg 6-0, 6-2.

Mason Freeman and Drew Kornacki were flight champions at No. 3. They beat Harbor Springs 6-0, 6-2; beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-0; and beat Vickburg 6-2, 6-3.

Dino Santangelo and Thomas Rahilly were flight champions at No. 4.

They beat Harbor Springs 6-0, 6-0; beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-0; and beat Vicksburg 6-7, 7-5, 10-8.

Cadillac is at Glen Lake on Monday.

TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac’s JV girls golf team took first in the Traverse City West Invitational at Bay Meadows Golf Course.

The Vikings shot a 203 while Traverse City Central was second at 217, TC West third at 224 and Manistee fourth at 244.

Cadillac’s Addy Joynt took first with a 46 while Sam VanBrocklin was second at 47.

Franky Baker took sixth at 52 and Maddie Smith was ninth at 58.

