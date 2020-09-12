FREMONT — Cadillac beat Fremont 7-1 in a non-league tennis match Friday.
"I was really impressed with the toughness and fight in our players," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "We played several very close matches and the first three doubles teams went three sets but we were able to get the win.
"This one was closer than the final score appears and I think many of our players found another level to their game when the matches tightened up."
Fisher Moore won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdielwon 7-6(8-6), 6-1 at No. 2.
Davin Brown won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3 while Brady Koenig won 6-3, 7-6(7-1) at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Nathan Moore won 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman won 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
John McKnight and Gavin Smith lost 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson and Logan Collins won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at the Ludington quad today.
SOCCER
Buckley scores win
BUCKLEY — Buckley cruised to a 6-0 win over Walkerville in a non-league contest.
The Bears paid tribute to the 9/11 anniversary with a pre-game moment of silence, and by saluting all veterans, service members, police, firefighters and EMS in attendance.
Gavin Allen paced Buckley with two goals while Tyler Milarch, Jake Romzek, Bevin Arnott and Lapo Santilli each scored one. Garrett Ensor had two assists while Gabe Luther, Romzek and Connor Dunn each had one.
The Bears are at Glen Lake on Monday.
NMC cruises
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian blanked Big Rapids Crossroads 9-0 in an NMSL contest.
Seth VanHaitsma scored recorded three goals and two assists while Mekhi Harris had a goal and three assists. Kendrick Smallegan, Trevin Winkle, Barrett Bosscher and Tucker Tossey also scored.
Dirk Rodenbaugh and Andrew Eisenga added assists.
"We demonstrated great patience in our attacks," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "Highlights of the game were the headed goal by Tossey and the perfectly-placed goal over the keeper into the opposite side panel by Bosscher.
NMC (7-1 overall, 5-0 NMSL) hosts Roscommon on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.