TRAVERSE CITY — That’s a good win.
Cadillac picked up a Big North Conference tennis victory, beating Traverse City West 5-3 on Tuesday.
“I was proud of the guys for managing some lineup chances and still earning a hard-fought win against TC West,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “We had some JV players step up and help the team win today.
“TC West is always tough and they beat us 6-2 last season to get a 5-3 victory and start 2-0 in the Big North is big for our team.”
Fisher Moore won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Woodlen Paca lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Chris Anderson won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Logan Collins and Dino Santangelo lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 2.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Drew Drabik lost 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City Central on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 3-2.
Ben Anderson lost 8-6 at No. 1 singles while Logan Scheanwald won 8-2 at No. 2.
Cole Mortenson and Trayer Langworthy won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles while Lucas Meyjes and Mason Freeman lost 8-5 at No. 2. Tommy Reagan and Harrison Chipman won 8-3 at No. 3.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped an 8-0 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference soccer contest.
“I was proud of how we played in the first half,” Cadillac coach Paul King said.
“We were only down 3-0 at halftime.
“We are a very young team and they are an experienced one.
“We will get better.”
Cadillac hosts Petoskey on Thursday.
SUTTONS BAY — Buckley improved its Northwest Conference record to 2-0 with a 6-2 win over Northbay on Monday.
Alfonso Jimenez paced the Bears with a first-half hat trick and then scored twice more in the second half. Luke Frasier scored the other goal.
Lorenzo Tognetti, Jake Romzek and Nick Simon each had an assist.
Josh Barley had 11 saves in the nets.
Buckley (5-4 overall) hosts Glen Lake today.
BUCKLEY — The first Northwest Conference cross country jamboree is in the books with Tuesday’s meet at Buckley.
Benzie Central took first on the girls’ side with 32 points while Kingsley was second at 54 and Glen Lake third at 70.
Aiden Harrand paced the Bears with a third-place finish in 19:15 while Brooke Wilkie took 32nd in 25:49 and Allie Finzel was 46th in 31:59.
Benzie took first on the boys’ side with 25 points while Frankfort was second at 49 and Kingsley third at 68.
Jackson Kulawiak paced Buckley with a third-place finish in 17:55 while Ben DuCheny was sixth in 18:30, Braden Melville 16th in 19:48 and Carter Williams 38th in 28:19.
“Aiden, Jackson and Ben ran really well,” Buckley coach Ken Wicker said. “The rest of our kids all dropped time from Saturday and did a nice job.”
