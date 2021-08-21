CADILLAC — It might have been hot and steamy but they walked away with a title.
Cadillac’s boys took first in their own tennis quad Friday, totaling 22 points. Coopersville took second, Harbor Springs third and Mount Pleasant fourth.
“To have all of our players get first or second place in their flights tells me we have some good depth and we’ve made progress over the summer,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “Each player is earning points for the team and has confidence right now. We had a good week.
“Now, we look forward to stepping up for three away matchers before the boys start school.”
Fisher Moore was flight champion at No. 1 singles as he beat Harbor Springs 7-6, 6-2; beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-2; and beat Coopersville 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.
Davin Brown was runner-up at No. 2. He beat Harbor Springs 6-1, inj. default; beat Mount Pleasant 6-2, 6-3; and lost to Coopersville 6-1, 6-3.
Brady Koenig was runner-up at No. 3. He beat Harbor Springs 6-1, 6-1; beat Mount Pleasant 6-1, 6-0; and lost to Coopersville 1-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Chris Anderson won the title at No. 4. He beat Harbor Springs 6-2, 6-2; beat Coopersville 6-1, 6-0; and beat Mount Pleasant by default.
Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdiel were flight champions at No. 1 doubles. They beat Harbor Springs 6-0, 6-0; beat Coopersville by default; and beat Mount Pleasant 6-2, 6-1.
Logan Collins and Oscar Kendall were champions at No. 2. They beat Harbor Springs 6-1, 6-4; beat Mount Pleasant 6-1, 6-0; and beat Coopersville 6-1, 6-4.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman were champions at No. 3. They beat Coopersville 6-4, 6-2; bear Harbor Springs 6-0, 6-0; and beat Mount Pleasant by default.
MaxMcCumber and Drew Drabik were champions at No. 4. They beat Coopersville 6-2, 6-2; beat Mount Pleasant by default; and beat Harbor Springs 6-1, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.