CADILLAC — Cadillac took care of business, beating Alpena 8-0 in a Big North Conference tennis match on Monday.
“This team loves a sweep,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “We were happy to see every flight come off with a win against conference competition today.”
Haylee Groen won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3 while Sara Outman won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
Grace Munch and Brooke Ellens won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Katie Graham and Donna Hunyh won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac continues a busy week with a double-dual match today at Forest Hills Eastern and at Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
LEROY — Lake City’s boys and girls picked up a pair of Highland Conference wins over host Pine River and Evart on Monday.
The Trojans beat the Bucks 102-58 and beat the Wildcats 132-24. Pine River also beat Evart 122-24.
“It was nice to get two conference wins,” Lake City boys coach Nathan Nederhood said. “The team had a well-balanced performance in both track and field.”
Dayne Blair (11.30 seconds), Tyler Brown and Tavin Miller went 1-2-3 for the Trojans in the 100-meter dash Enzo Ramalho won the 800 in 2:08.61 and the 1600 in 4:54.66. Kyle Doe won the 110 hurdles in 19.72 seconds while the Trojans also won the 400 relay (48.66) and 1600 relay (4:01.08).
Rowland Ball won the shot put at 44-feet, 2-inches, Sean Fox the pole vault at 10-6 and Brown the long jump at 18-3.5.
Pine River’s Gavin Kelso won the 3200 in 11:18.27 and Damien Beach won the 300 hurdles in 48.71 seconds. The Bucks won the 800 relay in 1:42.15 and the 3200 relay in 9:14.16 while Javen Wanstead won the discus at 115-3.
On the girls’ side, Lake City beat Pine River 90-73 and beat Evart 122-26. The Bucks also beat the Wildcats 120-21.
For the Trojans, Megan Gottschall won the 1600 in 6:24.13 and the 3200 in 14:34.06 while Addison Seeger won the 800 in 2:49.88. Sadie Larson won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles in 53.53 seconds. Lake City also won the 800 relay (1:57.00), 1600 relay (4:37.62) and 3200 relay (11:08.69).
For the Bucks, Kaylee Nethers won the long jump at 14-2; Madelynne Sterly the pole vault at 8-0; Lillian Pylman the discus at 94-0; and Ellie Rigling the 400 dash in 1:07.39. Pine River also won the 400 relay in 56.85 seconds.
Mackenzie Bisballe won the high jump at 5-0.
MANTON — Northern Michigan Christian took third, Manton seventh and McBain ninth in the Mid Michigan Golf Conference Mid Season Jamboree at Emerald Vale.
Houghton Lake won the event with a 322 while the Comets shot a 357, the Rangers 428 and the Ramblers a 448.
Emmitt Baas paced NMC with an 83 while Titus Best shot an 87, Blake DeZeeuw 93 and Cameron Baas a 84.
Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with a 97 while Mateo Powell shot a 109, Connor Garno 111 and Fabio Castro 111.
“We had a hard time avoiding big numbers on a few holes but the kids kept their heads up and finished strong,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said.
Spencer Reed paced McBain with an 89 while Cason Witbeck shot a 98, Kalvin McGillis 123 and Kade Weaver 138.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac shot a team score of 376 to take 11th in the Petoskey Invitational at the Bay View Country Club.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 295.
Noah Traviss paced the Vikings with an 87 while Connor Putman shot a 90, Ryan Lincoln 94 and Keegan McRoberts 100.
Kasen Dunn paced the Cadillac JV team with a 100 while Keaston Johnson shot a 104, Triston Birgy 112 and Joey Schafer a 113.
Cadillac is at Alpena on Friday.
