CADILLAC — Cadillac picked up a Big North Conference girls tennis victory, beating Alpena 5-3 at home Thursday.
"We were so excited to grab this win," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. "The girls worked hard for it."
Oakley Mickelson lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Macy Brown won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
Zoe Feister lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 while Jaylynn Hamilton lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.
Ella Darrow and Emily Sims won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 double while Karsyn Kastl and Maddie Dickerson won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 while Haylee Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Tuesday before hosting a tri with Petoskey and Forest Hills Eastern on Thursday.
