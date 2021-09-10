CADILLAC — Cadillac opened Big North Conference tennis play with a 7-1 win over Alpena on Thursday.
“As we started conference play, we knew we’d have to scrap and play through some adversity with Alpena in town,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “They had some skilled players and I thought our boys adapted well to a lineup change due to injury.
“We are going to have to play very well every match and I’m glad we did today. It’s always great to get a Big North win.”
Fisher Moore lost 6-2, 7-6 at No. 1 singles while Davin Brown won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Chris Anderson won 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Logan Collins and Oscar Kendall won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Drew Drabik won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Tuesday.
