CADILLAC — Cadillac opened Big North Conference tennis play with a 5-3 win over Alpena on Thursday.
"I told the kids before the match that in many situations, the doubles will be the determining factor for victory or defeat," Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaas said. "Even though Fisher Moore closed it out for us at No. 2 singles, three of our four doubles teams notched victories.
"Overcoming obstacles, getting pushed around and then winning — that's what life is all about. No self pity here, just hard work."
Jack Schmittdiel lost to Ashwin Chapamohan 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while Moore beat Dean Kawalewsky 7-5, 6-7, 10-8 at No. 2.
Henry Schmittdiel lost to Harrison Butch 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 while Davin Brown won by forfeit, 2-0.
Cole Crisman and Austin Kailing lost to Kevin Cook and Josh Pokorzynski 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Gavin Smith and Logan Collins beat Nick Schutlz and Tanner Osborn 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2.
Nathan Moore and Chris Anderson beat Logan Berbleyker and River Servia 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 while Jakob Bartman and Kam Herald beat Dan Cox and Connor Caplis 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Fremont today.
