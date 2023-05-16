BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac wrapped up its final dual match, beating Big Rapids 7-1 in girls’ tennis on Monday.
“This was a nice match-up as we are heading into regional play on Thursday,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “We really had to work points in a couple of three-set matches in particular.”
Haylee Groen won 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 while Sara Outman won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 2.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 while Katie Graham and Donna Hunyh won 7-6(9), 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac competes in a Division 3 regional Thursday at Portland.
MARION — Marion picked up a pair of West Michigan D League wins, beating Bear Lake 13-3 and 10-0 on Monday.
Mason Salisbury got the win in game one, allowing three hits while striking out nine.
Collin McCrimmon led the way at the plate with two hits and four RBIs while Gavin Prielipp and Cole Meyer all had hits.
Aadin Yowell got the win in game two, allowing no hits while striking out eight.
“This was Aadin’s best game of the year,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “He was spot-on all night.”
Salisbury led the way with three hits while Prielipp, McCrimmon, Weston Cox and Tucker Sigafoose added hits.
Marion (17-2 overall) is at Mason County Eastern on Thursday.
CUSTER — Mesick picked up a pair of WMD wins, beating Mason County Eastern 16-7 and 16-1.
Caleb Linna got the win in game one, allowing three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 13.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had three hits and three RBIs; Connor Sisson a hit and three RBIs; Ben Humphreys two hits and an RBI; Cooper Ford a hit; Isaac Stroh a hit and an RBI; and Cody Linna a hit and two RBIs.
Ben Parrish got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had two hits; Humphreys a hit and an RBI; Ben Parrish a hit and two RBIs; Ford a hit and an RBI; Carter Simmer a hit and an RBI; Ashtyn Simerson a hit and two RBIs; and Cody Linna a hit and two RBIs.
Mesick (15-5) is at Benzie Central today.
GAYLORD — Cadillac took one on the chin, falling to Gaylord 8-0 in a Big North Conference contest.
“Tonight was a hard loss,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “We always expect a fight when we play Gaylord and they came ready to play. They were fast and we gave up three unfortunate goals in the first half, one of them a PK.
“It was hard to regain our footing after that. We have a lot to work on and a lot still to learn.”
Jazmin Angell was in goal in the first half and Lydia Owens in the second half.
Cadillac is at Traverse City Central today.
STANWOOD — Reed City and Cadillac took part in the Tullymore Invitational on Monday
Traverse City Central won the event with a 297 while Grand Ledge shot a 317 and Davison 318. The Coyotes took eighth with a 361 while the Vikings were 10th at 377.
Michael Perri paced Reed City with an 80 while Isiah Zelinski shot an 86, Ty Kailing 87 and Tyler Normand 108.
Noah Traviss paced Cadillac with an 82 while Keegan McRoberts shot a 93, Connor Putman 97 and Ryan Lincoln a 105.
CADILLAC — Northern Michigan Christian shot a 168 to beat Manton and McBain in a Mid Michigan Golf Conference match at Lakewood on the Green.
McBain was second at 225 and Manton third at 250.
“I am very pleased with a 168 on the tough back nine at Lakewood,” NMC coach Jeff VanNoord said.
“We are starting to shoot our best scores as we head toward the conference championship and the state tournament.
“It should be a fun last couple of weeks.”
Emmitt Baas paced the Comets with a 40 while Blair DeZeeuw shot 42, Titus Best 43 and Cam Baas 43.
Spencer Reed paced the Ramblers with a 45 while Braylon Pace shot a 49, Cason Witbeck 61 and Kalvin McGillis 70.
Lincoln Hicks paced the Rangers with a 49 while Kelsi Traxler shot a 64, Connor Garno 68 and Brennen Salani 69.
LAKE CITY — Lake City beat Mesick 190-236 in a dual match at Missaukee Golf Club.
Hunter Geiger paced the Trojans with a 44 while Lucas Hinkamp shot a 47, James Vanderbrook 49 and Kaleb Conrad 50.
Diego Ham paced the Bulldogs with a 52, Andrew Spencer shot a 60, Tyler Hall 61 and Isaac Pfister 63.
