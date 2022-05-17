CADILLAC — Cadillac wrapped up the regular-season portion of its tennis schedule with a 6-2 win over Big Rapids on Monday.
“We were able to get a nice win against a solid regional opponent today,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “It brings some good momentum as we head into regional finals.”
Zoey Feister lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2.
Haylee Groen won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 while Ellery Schaefer lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4.
Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 while Adri Beydoun and Emily Mason won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4.
Cadillac competes in a Division 3 regional tournament Friday at Grand Rapids Christian.
TRAVERSE CITY — Harry Chipman gave them a great start.
The rest wasn’t all too bad either.
Chipman, the Vikings’ top player, recorded a hole-in-one on his first shot of the day and Cadillac took fifth in the Traverse City Central Invitational on Monday at the TC Country Club.
The host Trojans won the event with a 305 while TC West was second at 308 and the Vikings fifth at 332.
Chipman’s ace came on hole No. 16 from 175 yards with a 5-iron. It’s his third hole-in-one but first in a tournament.
“The boys are staying consistent right now in the low 330s,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“We still believe that their best golf is ahead of them.
“I believe we are mid-320s team and that’s where we need to live to be successful in the postseason. Harry finished tied for fourth overall while Noah (Traviss) continues to improve and we got got some good scores from Davin (Brown) and MacKale (McGuire.”
Chipman paced Cadillac with a 76 while Traviss shot an 83, McGuire 84 and Brown 89.
see preps on page b2
continued from page b1
MANTON — McBain took first in a Mid Michigan Golf Conference North Division match at Emerald Vale.
The Ramblers shot a 182 while Northern Michigan Christian carded a 184 and the host Rangers a 223.
Tucker Vandervelde paced McBain with a 42 while Bryce Roller shot a 44, Braylon Pace 47 and Spencer Reed 49.
“I am really happy with our guys,” McBain coach Pat Martine said. “We had four players in the 40s and I can’t ask for more than that.
“The team is starting to come together at the right time and the new guys just keep getting better.”
Titus Best paced the Comets with a 42 while Emmitt Baas shot 44, Cam Baas 47 and Tucker Tossey 51.
“Titus played outstanding and I’ve been waiting for a round like this from him for a long time,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said. “With Emmitt’s good round, this tells me I have four to five golfers that can all hit in the mid to low 40s. We just need to do it on the same night.”
Lincoln Hicks led Manton with a 47 while Brady Sinkel shot a 55, Luke Puffer 57 and Ava Traxler had a 64.
“Overall, we played OK,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “We’re capable of shooting a lot lower. We just need to put four solid scores together.”
TRAVERSE CITY — A handful of Cadillac athletes competed in the Titan Last Chance event Monday looking for qualifying marks for Saturday’s Division 2 regional.
Ryan Sanders took first in the shot put at 47-feet, 7.5-inches and third in the discus at 130-3. Matteo Letizio took third in the 400-meter dash in 54.48 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Kendall Schopieray took second in the 800 in 2:21.87.
BUCKLEY — Buckley and Benzie Central played to a 1-1 tie in a Northwest Conference contest Monday.
Kyrie Wildfong scored for the Bears off an assist from Avalon Valentine.
Maddie Sladek had fives saves in goal.
Buckley (4-4-4 overall, 2-1-4 Northwest) hosts Leland on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.