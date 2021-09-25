MAPLE CITY — Cadillac scored a 5-3 win over Glen Lake in a non-conference tennis match on Friday.
"It was nice to get a win against a quality opponent in Glen Lake," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "We played three very close matches at singles and I think our guys will be better down the road because of that experience.
"Doubles really carried us today and I like the depth that we have developed there. We played hard and enjoyed a fun Friday night of tennis."
Fisher Moore lost 7-6, 7-5 at No. 1 singles while Davin Brown lost 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig lost 1-6, 6-4, 10-8 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson won by default at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdield won 7-6, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Logan Collins and Oscar Kendell won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2.
Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 while Max McCumber and Drew Drabik won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Alma on Tuesday.
