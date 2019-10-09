CADILLAC — Cadillac scored a 7-1 win over Harbor Springs in a non-conference tennis match Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.
Jack Schmittdiel lost to Matt Whitfield 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Fisher Moore beat Jack Miller 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Henry Schmittdiel beat Tyler Lafaighe 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 while Davin Brown beat Josh Thompson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Austin Kailing and Cole Crisman beat Jack Klansey and Liam Ramsford 7-6, 7-6 at No. 1 doubles while Logan Collins and Gavin Smith beat Max Bassett and Mitchell Caron 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
Nathan Moore and Chris Anderson beat Peter Tippett and Gage Kilpatrick 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 while Jakob Bartman and Kam Herald beat Olin Ilonzi and Brendan Glentz 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac competes in a Division 3 regional tournament today at East Grand Rapids.
Cadillac JV 4th at BNC
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac's JV team took fourth in the Big North tournament at Traverse City Central.
Cole Carey, at No. 2 singles, lost to TC Central 6-0, 6-0; lost to TC West 6-0, 6-1; and beat Petoskey 6-1, 4-6, 12-10.
Matt Erickson, at No. 3, lost to West 6-1, 6-1; beat Petoskey 7-5, 6-3; and lost to Central 6-0 6-0.
Connor Jesweak, at No. 4, beat Petoskey 6-7, 6-3, 13-11; lost to West 6-0, 6-0; and lost to Central 6-0, 6-2.
Oscar Kendall and John McKnight, at No. 1 doubles, lost to West 6-2, 6-2; lost to Central 6-1, 6-0; and lost to Petoskey 6-4, 6-2.
Mark Simon and Casey McNamara, at No. 2, beat Petoskey 6-3, 6-4; lost to West 6-1, 6-0; and lost to Central 6-0, 6-4.
Max McCumber and Drew Drabik, at No. 3, lost to Petoskey 6-0, 6-0; lost Central 6-2, 6-1; and lost to West 6-0, 6-2.
Brandon Recca and Logan Scheanwald, at No. 4, lost to West 6-4, 6-1; lost to Central 6-0, 6-0; and lost to Petoskey 7-5, 6-7, 10-7.
