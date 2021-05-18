CADILLAC — Cadillac scored a 5-3 win over Ludington in a non-conference girls' tennis match Monday.
"This was an exciting, hard-fought win against Ludington," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. "We're hoping to continue this momentum."
Oakley Mickelson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Macy Brown won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
Zoey Feister lost 6-2, 7-6(8) at No. 3 while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 4.
Ella Darrow and Emily Sims lost 7-5, 4-6, 10-6 at No. 1 doubles while Aly Baker and Madalie Dickerson won 7-5, 6-7(3), 10-5 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen won 2-6, 6-1, 10-8 at No. 3 while Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento lost 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Big Rapids today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.