CADILLAC — Cadillac picked up a non-conference girls tennis win, sweeping Manistee 8-0 on Monday.
“It’s always nice to see each flight get a win in a dual,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “The girls did a nice job controlling their matches and keeping their errors low.”
Haylee Groen won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Sara Outman won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Katie Graham and Grace Munch won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West today before hosting Petoskey on Thursday.
ALMA — Cadillac took 10th at the Alma Panther Classic on Monday.
Freeland won the event with a 325 while the host Panthers shot a 345 and Traverse City St. Francis was third at 355. The Vikings carded a 380.
“This was our third tournament in four days and the kids were a bit on the tired side,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “We are growing up fast, though. We wanted to get our new players as much experience as we could before going into the Big North season.
“We are learning about them and they are learning about tournament golf so, all in all, it’s a win for our younger players while are older players are getting into form.”
Noah Traviss paced Cadillac with an 84 while Ryan Lincoln shot a 95, Connor Putman 98 and Keegan McRoberts a 103.
Cadillac is at Ludington on Friday and Traverse City West on Saturday.
GLADWIN — Northern Michigan Christian took second, Manton fourth and McBain sixth in the Mid Michigan Golf Conference’s East vs. West matches at Sugar Springs Golf Course.
Host Gladwin was first at 172 while the Comets shot a 184, Manton 212 and McBain 242.
For NMC, Cam Baas shot a 44, Dries VanNoord 45, Ty VanHaitsma 46 and Emmitt Baas 49.
“That was nine strokes better than our first match,” NMC coach Jeff VanNoord said.
“I like our team depth and consistency with all six golfers between 44 and 53.
“I think our scores will continue to go down as we played more and more.”
For Manton, Lincoln Hicks shot a 47, Connor Garno 51, Fabio Castro 53 and Bridgette Collins 61.
“Overall, I was very pleased with the effort and I saw a lot of very good golf shots,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “We still need to improve our short game with chipping and putting.”
For McBain, Cason Witbeck shot a 52, Braylon Pace 56, Spencer Reed 58 and Austin Feriend 71.
