CADILLAC — Cadillac took care of business, beating Petoskey 7-1 in a Big North Conference girls’ tennis match Thursday.
“This was the result we were hoping for heading into the match against Petoskey,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “The team played smart and didn’t let their guards down.”
Haylee Groen lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 while Sara Outman won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 4.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 while Katie Graham and Donna Hunyh won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Portland on Monday.
MANTON — Marion blanked Manton 14-0 in a non-league baseball game.
“We played pretty well defensively and pitched well tonight but still need to clean up some base running mistakes,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Mason Salisbury got the win for the Eagles, allowing no hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Collin McCrimmon led the way at the plate with three hits while Salisbury had two. Aadin Yowell, Collin Ellsworth, Weston Cox and Cole Meyer each had one.
Marion (6-1 overall) is at Mason County Eastern on Monday.
MANTON — Marion scored a pair of non-league softball wins, sweeping Manton 15-0 and 12-1.
Georgia Meyer got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out nine.
Harley Bear led the Eagles at the plate with two home runs, a double and four RBIs while Ella Wilson collected two doubles and two RBIs.
Bonnie Kiger and Jacelyn Moggo had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs each while Meyer and Malley Raymond each had two hits. McKayla Cruson also had a hit.
Meyer got the win in game two, as well, allowing striking out four of the seven batters she faced. Bear finished, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out seven of the 11 batters she faced.
Meyer led the way at the plate with a home run, triple, double and six RBIs. Kiger added a home run, triple qand three RBIs while Wison and Bear each doubled.
Marion (10-0 overall) is at Mason County Eastern on Monday.
BEAL CITY — Reed City dropped a pair of non-league games to Beal City, 17-0 and 11-6.
The Aggies scored seven unearned runs in the bottom of the first to take control of the opener.
Isabell Guy took the loss and also doubled at the plate while Paityn Enos also had a hit.
Morgan Hammond collected her first over-the-fence home run in game two and also doubled. Enos had two hits, including a double while Hayden Cutler, Guy and Kenzie Shoemaker added a hit apiece.
Enos took the loss, allowing five earned runs on six hits and three walk.
Reed City (5-9) hosts Kent City today.
CADILLAC — Traverse City Central scored a 2-0 win over Cadillac in a Big North Conference girls soccer contest at the CASA fields.
The Trojans scored in the 47 minute on a penalty kick and then again in the 56th minute.
“Traverse City Central was a fast, physical team that was looking to play through-balls to their quick targets up top,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “As a whole, we stuck with them and put up some challenging attacks, even hitting the post off a corner kick.
“We played with intensity but broke down a bit after an unfortunate PK. We just couldn’t regain our rhythm from the first. half. We continue to improve and look better with each game — we just have to figure out how to put more balls in the back of the net.”
Weitzel also credited the play of junior keeper Jazmin Angell for being aggressive and going after the ball.
Cadillac (2-6 overall, 0-3 BNC) is at Bay City Western on Saturday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian dropped a 4-2 decision to Brethren in girls soccer.
Lilly Bigger got the Patriots on the board in the first half to tie the game at 1-1 before Brethren added a PK to lead 2-1 at halftime.
The Bobcats led 4-1 in the second half before Bigger scored unassisted with 13 minutes remaining.
“We got off to a rocky start and although Lilly scored two great goals, we struggled to put things together well as a team,” Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said.
Heritage Christian (0-1-1) is at Chippewa Hills on Monday.
