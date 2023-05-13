CADILLAC — Cadillac wrapped up a long week of tennis by beating Portland 7-1 in a non-conference dual match on Friday.
“Our team has been put to the test all week but the girls still managed a convincing win against a regional opponent today,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said.
Haylee Groen lost 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Sara Outman won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Grace Munch and Averee Heuker won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Katie Graham and Donna Hunyh won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Big Rapids on Monday.
MCBAIN — McBain swept a pair of games from Cadillac, 13-3 and 8-7, in non-league play.
Emerson Tossey got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Karsyn Meyering had a hit; Brecken Gilde a hit and an RBI; Olivia Peterson a three-run homer; Caitlin Butzin a hit; Tossey a hit and an RBI; Shannon Maloney two hits; Bri Platz an RBI; Addean Oeverman an RBI; and Mariah Pluger an RBI.
Marielle Boolman took the loss for Cadillac.
At the plate, Chloe Lijewski had a hit; Layke Sims a hit and an RBI; Cali Quartz two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Boolman an RBI double; and Ellie Plotnikiewicz a hit.
The Ramblers got the win in game two in walk-off fashion, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh to win it.
Butzin picked up the win, allowing no earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 12.
At the plate, Meyering had two hits and two RBIs; Gilde an RBI; Butzin a hit and an RBI; and Maloney two hits.
Cassie Jenema took the loss in game two in relief of Sims and Kaylee Combs.
At the plate, Combs had four hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs; Lijewski a hit; Stella Balcom two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Quartz a hit and two RBIs; Plotnikiewicz two hits; and Alivia Lorenz two triples and an RBI.
LAKE CITY — Lake City split a pair of non-league games with Benzie Central, winning game one 7-2 before dropping game two 12-1.
Olivia Gibel got the win in game one, allowing no earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Kaylee Keenan had two hits and an RBI; Hannah Hern two hits; Zoe Butkovich two hits; Tarrin Miller two hits and two RBIs; Gibel a hit; Kasey Keenan two hits and three RBIs; and Olivia Williams a hit and an RBI.
At the plate in game two, Gibel and Colette Nickerson had a hit apiece.
GAYLORD — Forest Area dropped a pair of Ski Valley Conference games to Gaylord St. Mary, 16-1 and 20-5.
Cameron Patton doubled in the opener for the Warriors and drove in a run in game two. Vanec Schultz had a hit and two RBIs while Matthew Coy added a hit, as well.
Forest Area is at Pellston on Monday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian got back on track with a 4-0 win over Clare in an NMSL contest.
“This was definitely a needed win for us after two tough losses,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
“I was very pleased with the way we attacked with purpose and played aggressive defense.”
Paige Ebels scored seven minutes into the game off an assist from Jada VanNoord before Kylee Winkle scored two minutes later off an assist from Ebels.
VanNoord scored unassisted 15 minutes into the second half and then again with 20 minutes left in the game off an assist from Chiara Championi.
Harper Tossey recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (11-3, 10-1) is at Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
ROSCOMMON — Buckley scored a 7-0 win over Roscommon in a non-league contest.
Maddie Chilson paced the Bears with three goals while Taylor Yuresko had two. Avalon Valentine and Amelia Valentine each had one. Emma Cooper also picked up an assist.
Maddi Sladek recorded five saves in goal while Grace King had three.
Buckley is at Glen Lake on Monday.
ALPENA — Cadillac took 10th overall at the Alpena Invitational Friday at the Alpena Golf Club.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 301 while TC West shot a 320, Alpena 326 and the VIkings a 363.
Noah Traviss paced Cadillac with an 82 while Keegan McRoberts shot a 91, Carson Peedle 95 and Cole Mortenson 95.
Joey Schafer paced the Cadillac JV team with a 98 while Keaston Johnson shot a 108, Dom Treiber 111 and Triston Birgy 118.
The Vikings are at the Big Rapids Invitational on Monday.
LAKE CITY — Northern Michigan Christian took the top spot in the first Missaukee Cup matches at Missaukee Golf Club.
The Comets shot a 165 while Lake City was second at 205 and McBain third at 230.
“I am happy with the scores we put up,” NMC coach Jeff VanNoord said. “It was good to see Titus (Best) lead the way and shoot a 39.
“We have a deep team and I never know who is going to shoot the low scores.”
Dries VanNoord added a 41, Blair DeZeeuw 42 and Emmitt Baas a 43.
Teague Helsel paced the Trojans with a 47 while Hunter Geiger shot a 51, Landen Herrick 53 and Kaleb Conrad 54.
Braylon Paced led the Ramblers with a 46 while Cason Witbeck shot a 52, Kalvin McGillis 59 and Emma Oeverman 73.
