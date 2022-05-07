CADILLAC — Call it a good boost of confidence.
Cadillac scored a 5-3 win over Traverse City West in a Big North Conference girls’ tennis match Friday at Diggins Hill.
“The team was excited to celebrate a conference win over TC West tonight,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “This match was a big one for us as head into the Big North Finals next week.”
Zoey Feister lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
Haylee Groen won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 while Ellery Schaefer lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 4.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiopmento lost 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 while Adri Beydoun and Emily Mason won 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Manistee on Monday.
SHEPHERD — Cadillac and Reed City took part in the annual Bluejay Invitational Friday.
The Viking girls and boys each took second.
On the girls’ side, Lindsey Tonello won the long jump at 15-feet, 10.5-inches; Makenzie Johns was second in the shot put at 34-1.5 and second in the discus at 104-5; Hanah Johnson was third in the 100-meter dash in 13.28 seconds; and the Vikings were third in the 400 relay (Julia Jezak, Johnson, Madisyn Lundquist, Tonello) in 53.88 seconds.
On the boys’ side, Aden Gurden took second in the long jump at 20-9.25 and Nolan Nixon was fourth in the 4:33.83.
The Vikings won the 800 relay in 1:34.48 with the foursome of Connor Vermeulen, Caden Windover, Carter Harsh and Jakob Bartman. Vermeulen, Bartman, Gurden and Harsh took second in the 400 relay in 45.71 seconds, as well.
Reed City’s Blake Daggy took third in the 110 hurdles in 16.19 seconds
The two big events of the night were the boys and girls Elite 3200s, featuring some of the top distance runners in the state.
Cadillac’s Kendall Schopieray took 15th in 11:19.40 while Manton’s Molly Harding took 26th in 11:54.98.
Ithaca’s Lani Bloom won the girls’ race in 10:29.26 while Ionia’s Josiah Magley won the boys’ race in 9:22.31.
BRETHREN — Buckley’s boys took first at the Bobcat Invitational in Brethren on Friday.
The Bears totaled 116 points while Glen Lake was second at 87 and Mason County Eastern third at 77.
“I am so proud of all of the kids,” Buckley coach Julie King said. “All four of our relays had season-best times and we won three of them.”
Nick Simon won the 200-meter dash in 23.62 seconds while Kyle Deshasier won the 400 dash in 54.74 seconds and Jackson Kulawiak the 800 in 2:09.64. Kyle Kaczanowski won the high jump at 6-feet and the long jump at 20-0.
The foursome of Jake Romzek, Deshasier, Kaczanowski and Simon won the 800 relay in 1:38.81 while Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak, Simon and Deshasier won the 1600 relay in 3:38.34.
Pasbjerg, Ben DuCheny, Lorenzo Tognetti and Kulawiak won the 3200 relay in 9:06.53.
Frankfort won the girls’ title with 118 points while Grand Traverse Academy was second at 99, Glen Lake third at 91.5, Buckley sixth at 34 and Forest Area seventh at 25.
Buckley’s Aiden Harrand won the 800 in 2:22.21 and the 1600 in 5:15.53 while also taking second in the 3200 in 11:49.24.
Forest Area’s Meagan Lange took second in the 800 in 2:39.36 while the Warriors also were second in the 1600 relay in 4:49.82 and second in the 3200 relay in 11:36.30.
LAKE CITY — Reed City took first in the 16th annual Terry Thompson Memorial Invitational at Missaukee Golf Club.
The event honors former Lake City teacher and coach Terry Thompson who started the Trojans’ program in the early 1990s. He also officiated various MHSAA sports before his death.
Terry’s widow, Nancy, attends every year and brings baked goods to give to the coaches and players.
The Coyotes took first at 339 while NMC was second with a program-best score of 367. Suttons Bay took third at 375, McBain fifth at 392, Cadillac’s JV ninth at 325, Manton 10th at 430 and Lake City 11th at 477.
Fischer Morrison paced Reed City with a 70 to earn match-medalist honors as the only player under par while Michael Perri shot 87, Evan Pullen 91 and Ty Kailing 91.
Cam Baas paced NMC with an 88, while Titus Best shot a 91, Blake DeZeeuw 94 and Emmitt Baas 94.
“We played very well but what’s interesting is how much this was a true team effort,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said. “In many cases where you have a low team score, one or two players shoot very low but that’s not what happened here.
“All four were within six strokes for us. This new school record can be credited to all four and that makes it even more meaningful. As well as we played, I firmly believe this isn’t the lowest we can go. We’re still making mistakes around the greens that are simply due to being impatient so once we eliminate that, I see the team score dropping more.”
Bryce Roller paced McBain with a 90 while Tucker Vandervelde shot a 95, Spencer Reed 102 and Christian Mitchell 105.
Davin Brown and Dylan Vermilyea paced Cadillac’s JV with 94s while Ethan Schwach shot a 109 and Gavin Booms 128.
Luke Puffer paced Manton with a 90 while Lincoln Hicks shot 106, Ava Traxler 115 and Kelsi Traxler 119.
Teague Helsel paced Lake City with a 93 while Rowland Ball shot a 105, Lucas Hinkamp 135 and Kaleb Conrad 144.
MIDLAND — Northern Michigan Christian and Midland Calvary Baptist played to a 2-2 tie in a non-conference contest.
“Midland is very quick on the attack and they definitely made us work defensively,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “I am extremely proud of our defense and how they were able to cover for each other and the way they kept winning the ball even when fatigued.
“On offense, we just kept pressing and pressing until we were able to get a goal back. It was fun to play a good team and battle hard. We know that’s how we get better.”
Jada VanNoord scored 21 minutes into the game off an assist from Paige Ebels for the lone goal of the first half.
Calvary Baptist scored nine minutes into the second half and then six minutes later to take a 2-1 lead before NMC’s Sofia Rubio scored off a free kick by VanNoord with three minutes left in the game.
The Comets (9-0-1 overall) are at Cheboygan in a key Northern Michigan Soccer League contest Tuesday.
