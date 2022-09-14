CADILLAC — Call it a good day on the court.
Cadillac notched a 6-2 win over Traverse City West in a Big North Conference boys’ tennis match Tuesday.
“Anytime you get a win against Traverse City West, it’s a good match and we had to play well across the lineup to get that victory,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “Our singles swept them and we went 2-2 in doubles.
“We have two more conference matches and will continue to work on playing smartly and consistently.”
Davin Brown won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Trayer Langworthy and Keaston Johnson lost 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Ben Anderson won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Thursday.
• Cadillac also won the JV match.
Connor Hill lost 8-3 at No. 1 singles while Mason Freeman won 8-3 at No. 2.
Dino Santangelo and Kyle Ross won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles while Nick Brandsma and Thomas Rahilly won 8-1 at No. 2.
Drew Kornacki and Kaleb Kastl won 8-2 at No. 3 while Kornacki and Rahilly also teamed at No. 4 to win 8-0. Kyle Ross and Kastl won 8-3 at No. 5.
FREMONT — Cadillac won its second straight meet, beating Fremont 54-31.
“We had a great night,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “Our depth was evident as our veterans continue to shine while the newer swimmers are coming into their own.”
Stella Balcom took first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle while Ella Boland took first in the 200 individual medley and in the 100 breaststroke.
Averee Heuker took second in the 200 butterfly while Andrea Jensen was second in the 100 freestyle. Brie Leesch took first in the 100 butterfly and in the 100 backstroke while Madison Penney took third in the 200 freestyle.
Mary-Claire Rodebaugh took second in the 50 freestyle while Morgan Seelye was first in the 500 freestyle. Izzy Somerville took third in the 100 breaststroke while Jordan Sprik took third in the 100 backstroke and Alissa Tomaski third in the 500 freestyle.
The foursome of Boland, Heuker, Leesch and Balcom took first in the 200 medley relay while Sprik, Jensen, Seelye and Rodebaugh took third.
Leesch, Kenna Booher, Boland and Balcom took first in the 200 freestyle relay while Lea Mahr, Reese Holt, Heuker and Nora Vollmar took third.
Kahr, Penney, Rodebaugh and Jensen also took second in the 400 freestyle relay.
BUCKLEY — Buckley hosted the first Northwest Conference jamboree on Tuesday.
The Bears boys competed as a full team for the first time in two years, coach Jolie King said
Jackson Kulawiak took sixth, Braden Melville 25th, Landon Kulawiak 27th, Matthew Bentley 32nd and Kyle Deshasier 40th.
On the girls’ side, the Bears did not compete as a full team. Junior standout Aiden Harrand took first in 19:00.
Brooklyn Frazee took sixth, Addisen Harrand 18th and Kinsey Peer 28th.
