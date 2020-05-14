We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we'll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won't have that opportunity.
We'd like to recognize local senior student-athletes who've put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we'll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you'd like to make sure we have your son/daughter's information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Hunter Burton
Cadillac High School baseball
Favorite memory: Winning districts last season
Pre-game meal: Extra Cheddar Goldfish
Future plans: Attending Ferris State University for criminal justice
Susie Huckle
Cadillac High School track & field
Favorite memory: mentoring Ellie cool and watching her grow into an amazing runner and teammate and senior night of cross camp when we all had one last time together
Pre-game meal: spaghetti and salad
Future plans: Attending Eastern Michigan University to study psychology and minor in exercise science and nutrition. Will also be a member of the cross country and track and field programs
Sasha Huffman
Pine River High School track & field
Favorite memory: Making it to the district finals in basketball
Pre-game meal: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
Future Plans: Attend Ferris State University and pursue a radiology degree
Chase Ingersoll
Forest Area High School baseball
Favorite memory: Hitting a home run over the fence at Central Lake
Pre-game meal: I don't like to eat before games
Future plans: Plans to attend Aquinas College in the fall to pursue
a business degree while playing baseball. I plan to return to the Traverse City area
to become a Real Estate Agent
Callie Keysor
NMC soccer
Favorite memory: Winning districts and making it to the regional finals in basketball this year
Pre-game meal: Rich Langton's famous tacos
Future plans: Attend Grand Valley State University
