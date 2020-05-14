We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we'll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won't have that opportunity.

We'd like to recognize local senior student-athletes who've put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we'll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you'd like to make sure we have your son/daughter's information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Hunter Burton

Cadillac High School baseball

Favorite memory: Winning districts last season

Pre-game meal: Extra Cheddar Goldfish

Future plans: Attending Ferris State University for criminal justice

 

Susie Huckle

Cadillac High School track & field

Favorite memory: mentoring Ellie cool and watching her grow into an amazing runner and teammate and senior night of cross camp when we all had one last time together

Pre-game meal: spaghetti and salad

Future plans: Attending Eastern Michigan University to study psychology and minor in exercise science and nutrition. Will also be a member of the cross country and track and field programs

 

Sasha Huffman

Pine River High School track & field

Favorite memory: Making it to the district finals in basketball

Pre-game meal: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Future Plans: Attend Ferris State University and pursue a radiology degree

 

Chase Ingersoll

Forest Area High School baseball

Favorite memory: Hitting a home run over the fence at Central Lake

Pre-game meal: I don't like to eat before games

Future plans: Plans to attend Aquinas College in the fall to pursue

a business degree while playing baseball. I plan to return to the Traverse City area

to become a Real Estate Agent

 

Callie Keysor

NMC soccer

Favorite memory: Winning districts and making it to the regional finals in basketball this year

Pre-game meal: Rich Langton's famous tacos

Future plans: Attend Grand Valley State University

