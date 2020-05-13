We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we'll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won't have that opportunity.

We'd like to recognize local senior student-athletes who've put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we'll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you'd like to make sure we have your son/daughter's information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Jameson Haan

Northern Michigan Christian School track & field

Favorite memory: Beating Buckley my junior year for the district title in soccer and beating Gladwin for the conference title my senior year in soccer

Pre-game meal: Chicken strips and curly fries

Future plans: Grand Valley State University with a major in nursing and potentially play club soccer

 

Sydney Hart

Northern Michigan Christian School soccer and track

Favorite memory: Being regional champs and going to states last year in the 3,200-meter relay

Pre-game meal: a salad and pretzels

Future plans: Attending Calvin University to pursue a degree in business

 

Kristen Heuker

McBain High School track & field

Favorite memory: The bus ride home from Chesaning and trying out track and field for the first time as a junior in high school

Pre-game meal: Fruit assortment and Gatorade

Future plans: I plan to attend Mid-Michigan College to become a nurse

 

Isaac Heyd

Cadillac High School baseball

Favorite memory: Beating Petoskey to go to the regional finals last year

Pre-game meal: Spaghetti

Future plans: College and possibly play baseball at the collegiate level

 

Alana Hill

Cadillac High School tennis

Favorite memory: Every year, I love when we go to states. It's like a huge team-bonding weekend and our coach is amazing and gives us little gifts and we tell each other how proud we are of one another

Pre-game meal: After a match in Big Rapids, I always get a pina colada smoothie at the gas station with a Jimmy John's sub

Future plans: Going to Michigan State University and I'll be trying out for the club tennis team

