We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we'll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won't have that opportunity.
We'd like to recognize local senior student-athletes who've put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we'll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you'd like to make sure we have your son/daughter's information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Jameson Haan
Northern Michigan Christian School track & field
Favorite memory: Beating Buckley my junior year for the district title in soccer and beating Gladwin for the conference title my senior year in soccer
Pre-game meal: Chicken strips and curly fries
Future plans: Grand Valley State University with a major in nursing and potentially play club soccer
Sydney Hart
Northern Michigan Christian School soccer and track
Favorite memory: Being regional champs and going to states last year in the 3,200-meter relay
Pre-game meal: a salad and pretzels
Future plans: Attending Calvin University to pursue a degree in business
Kristen Heuker
McBain High School track & field
Favorite memory: The bus ride home from Chesaning and trying out track and field for the first time as a junior in high school
Pre-game meal: Fruit assortment and Gatorade
Future plans: I plan to attend Mid-Michigan College to become a nurse
Isaac Heyd
Cadillac High School baseball
Favorite memory: Beating Petoskey to go to the regional finals last year
Pre-game meal: Spaghetti
Future plans: College and possibly play baseball at the collegiate level
Alana Hill
Cadillac High School tennis
Favorite memory: Every year, I love when we go to states. It's like a huge team-bonding weekend and our coach is amazing and gives us little gifts and we tell each other how proud we are of one another
Pre-game meal: After a match in Big Rapids, I always get a pina colada smoothie at the gas station with a Jimmy John's sub
Future plans: Going to Michigan State University and I'll be trying out for the club tennis team
