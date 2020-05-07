We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Tipp Baker
Cadillac High School track & field
Favorite memory: Competing at the MHSAA Division 2 State Finals last year and placing fifth in discus
Pre-game meal: Folded peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with mom's homemade strawberry jam
Future plans: I plan to attend Central Michigan University and work toward becoming a plastic surgeon
Ana Batinovic
Marion High School track & field
Favorite memory: Team bonding
Pre-game meal: Gogurt and Takis
Future plans: Going back to high school in Spain in the grade that I am going to be in and then coming back to the U.S. for college
Grace Beebe
Pine River High School track & field
Favorite memory: Breaking the school record in the 1,600-meter relay that had been set in the 1980s at the state finals last year
Pre-game meal: alfredo pasta with lots of cheese
Future plans: Attend Eastern Michigan University for a bachelor's degree in music therapy and I also will be a part of the school's marching band
Owen Bontekoe
McBain baseball and track & field
Favorite memory: Playing many sports with my amazing friends
Pre-game meal: Chicken alfredo
Future plans: Play football for Northwood University
Drew Boven
McBain baseball
Favorite memory: Traveling to Ohio last year to play in a doubleheader under the lights, then hanging out with my team in the hotel afterward
Pre-game meal: Chicken alfredo or Subway
Future plans: Attend Saginaw Valley State University
