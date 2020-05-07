We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.

We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Tipp Baker

Cadillac High School track & field

Favorite memory: Competing at the MHSAA Division 2 State Finals last year and placing fifth in discus

Pre-game meal: Folded peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with mom's homemade strawberry jam

Future plans: I plan to attend Central Michigan University and work toward becoming a plastic surgeon

 

Ana Batinovic

Marion High School track & field

Favorite memory: Team bonding

Pre-game meal: Gogurt and Takis

Future plans: Going back to high school in Spain in the grade that I am going to be in and then coming back to the U.S. for college

 

Grace Beebe

Pine River High School track & field

Favorite memory: Breaking the school record in the 1,600-meter relay that had been set in the 1980s at the state finals last year

Pre-game meal: alfredo pasta with lots of cheese

Future plans: Attend Eastern Michigan University for a bachelor's degree in music therapy and I also will be a part of the school's marching band

 

Owen Bontekoe

McBain baseball and track & field

Favorite memory: Playing many sports with my amazing friends

Pre-game meal: Chicken alfredo

Future plans: Play football for Northwood University

 

Drew Boven

McBain baseball

Favorite memory: Traveling to Ohio last year to play in a doubleheader under the lights, then hanging out with my team in the hotel afterward

Pre-game meal: Chicken alfredo or Subway

Future plans: Attend Saginaw Valley State University

