We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Makenna Bryant
Cadillac High School track & field
Favorite memory: Winning back-to-back districts, conference and possibly regional titles in basketball in my junior and senior year
Pre-game meal: chicken alfredo
Future plans: I will be attending Davenport University to continue my academic and athletic career in basketball. I will be majoring in sports management and business.
Riley Kischnick
Marion High School softball
Favorite memory: Winning our district championship my sophomore and junior year. And winning the West Michigan D Conference my junior year. I miss the family atmosphere and competitiveness of my teammates and coaches. We had worked so hard and for many years to make a big appearance this season. Words do not even describe how disappointed I am that my last season was ripped away from me and my teammates.
Pre-game meal: Monica Cox's rice crispy treats
Future plans: Attend Michigan State University in the fall for pre-nursing. Hopefully, I will be able to be a part of a club cheer or softball team, as well
Brooke Kochanny
Cadillac High School track & field
Earning All-State in discus and Academic All-State last year
Pre-game meal: I don’t necessarily have a favorite pre-game meal, but one of my favorite things to do was make cookies or brownies the night before meets and share them with my thrower family
Future plans: I will be attending Northern Michigan University and major in elementary education and minor in psychology.
Molly Lane
Manton High School softball
Favorite memory: Beating Lake City in the basketball district championship game
Pre-game meal: Fruit smoothie
Future plans: I was offered a position on both the Aquinas women’s basketball and softball Team. I have not made a decision as of yet.
