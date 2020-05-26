We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com
Parker Siddall
Manton High School baseball
Favorite memory: Winning our annual Wooden Bat Tournament saying random things in the dugout, such as "pitter patter, let's get at ‘er"
Pre-game meal: two slices of pizza from the Manton Mini Mart and a blue Brisk. Obviously, (sunflower) seeds, too
Future plans: to attend Ferris State University and study architecture and built environment engineering
Alex Sutten
Marion High School track & field
Favorite memory: It’s hard to choose. I’ve had many great memories throughout my high school career. Making it to playoffs in football three years in a row is probably my favorite
Pre-game meal: homemade mac and cheese
Future plans: attend Ferris State University in the secondary education program. I will be double majoring in physical education and social studies
McKenzie Szymchack
Forest Area High School track & field
Favorite memory: the bus rides to games or meets
Pre-game meal: I never ate anything before a meet or a game
Future plans: I plan on attending Ferris State University for business hospitality and play basketball
Megan Taylor
McBain High School track & field
Favorite memory: Running at states in track and cross country
Pre-game meal: spaghetti
Future plans: Attend Western Michigan University for business
