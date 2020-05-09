We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we'll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won't have that opportunity.
We'd like to recognize local senior student-athletes who've put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we'll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you'd like to make sure we have your son/daughter's information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Kathryn Crago
Cadillac Heritage Christian soccer
Favorite memory: Soccer game against Hudsonville. It was very hot outside and we played a doubleheader with the first game ending 0-0 and we scored once in the second game. Played keeper the whole game and running around it was kinda mushy on the field so most of the game was trying not to step on frogs. The best part about being in the goal is that you get to see your teammates do little dances around them and stop their game to go pick one up and throw it off the field. Girls with big hearts for small things. Love those girls and I’m going to miss them.
Pre-game meal: Usually before a game, I’d go to the store and pick up a slice of cake. You didn't hear that from me …sorry coach.
Future plans: Joining the Northwestern Michigan Police Academy for a two-year program
Brian Fauble
Pine River High School track & field
Favorite memory: Coming from behind to beat Houghton Lake in basketball
Pre-game meal: Pasta
Future plans: Although I got accepted to Michigan, my plan is to attend Michigan State University and study business
Austin Fowler
Reed City track & field
Favorite memory: Winning the conference title last year in discus
Future plans: Go into the National Guard and then to Ferris State for a construction management degree
Tyler Francisco
Buckley track & field and baseball
Favorite memory: Playing in the Class D state finals in basketball as a sophomore
Pre-game meal: Gatorade Protein Bars
Future plans: Attending NMC for two years and then transferring to a larger university
