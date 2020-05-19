We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.

We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Silas Bowden

Northern Michigan Christian School golf

Favorite memory: Winning the league championship in soccer for the first time in the school's history and playing on the Elite club soccer team for CSA

Pre-game meal: chicken alfredo

Future plans: Attend Grand Rapids Community College to pursue a physician's assistant degree

 

Marne Fox

Cadillac High School track & field

Favorite memory: Winning the Big North Conference and district titles in volleyball this year

Pre-game meal: sushi

Future plans: Attending the University of Michigan for psychology

 

Daria Lindquist

Pine River High School softball

Favorite memory: I loved making memories during my junior year of softball. My first home run felt great. Alongside that, I will never forget our dance-off competition during our final district's game against McBain since we had a rain delay

Pre-game meal: Goldfish on bus rides

Future plans: Michigan State University to major in political science pre-law and minor in law, justice and public policy

 

Tyler Lindquist

Pine River track and field

Favorite memory: Spending time with all of my friends around the discus/shot put rings and meeting people from other schools at track meets.

Pre-game meal: School lunch (brunch lunch preferably)

Future plans: Attending Michigan State University to major in linguistics, minor in Spanish and Russian. Hopefully play some intramural soccer.

 

Anesa Liptak

Cadillac tennis

Favorite memory: Going to the state tennis finals two years in a row

Pre-game meal: spaghetti

Future plans: Michigan Technological University

