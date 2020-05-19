We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Silas Bowden
Northern Michigan Christian School golf
Favorite memory: Winning the league championship in soccer for the first time in the school's history and playing on the Elite club soccer team for CSA
Pre-game meal: chicken alfredo
Future plans: Attend Grand Rapids Community College to pursue a physician's assistant degree
Marne Fox
Cadillac High School track & field
Favorite memory: Winning the Big North Conference and district titles in volleyball this year
Pre-game meal: sushi
Future plans: Attending the University of Michigan for psychology
Daria Lindquist
Pine River High School softball
Favorite memory: I loved making memories during my junior year of softball. My first home run felt great. Alongside that, I will never forget our dance-off competition during our final district's game against McBain since we had a rain delay
Pre-game meal: Goldfish on bus rides
Future plans: Michigan State University to major in political science pre-law and minor in law, justice and public policy
Tyler Lindquist
Pine River track and field
Favorite memory: Spending time with all of my friends around the discus/shot put rings and meeting people from other schools at track meets.
Pre-game meal: School lunch (brunch lunch preferably)
Future plans: Attending Michigan State University to major in linguistics, minor in Spanish and Russian. Hopefully play some intramural soccer.
Anesa Liptak
Cadillac tennis
Favorite memory: Going to the state tennis finals two years in a row
Pre-game meal: spaghetti
Future plans: Michigan Technological University
