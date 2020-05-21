We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Dustin A. Jackson
Lake City High School track & field
Favorite memory: Lacing up my shoes before every track meet and competing not as a team but as a family. I miss the team and our coaches. Our coaches encouraged us daily to be the best runner we could be and gave us support when we needed that extra boost of confidence.
Pre-game meal: Subway
Future plans: to finish his 13th year and achieve his associate's degree in manufacturing technology at West Shore Community College. Dustin will further his bachelor of applied manufacturing engineering technology after completing his 13th-year program and hopes to be a part of a track and field team. Dustin is exploring the career path in engineering
Tyler McGiness
Lake City High School baseball and track
Favorite memory: beating McBain in the pre-district qualifier last year to move on to districts
Pre-game meal: lasagna
Future plans: I am currently enrolled in the 13th year program at the Wexford/Missaukee Career Tech Center. I will graduate with my associate's degree in welding through the WMCTC and West Shore Community College next May.
Madelynn Morgan
Reed City softball
Favorite memory: winning back-to-back district championships my freshman and sophomores years
Pre-game meal: my mom's chicken salad
Future plans: Finishing cosmetology at MOCC next year and becoming a licensed cosmetologist
Tyler Peer
Buckley High School track and baseball
Favorite memory: Going to Michigan State’s Breslin Center with my team and watching them compete in the Class D Basketball Finals in 2017 and 2018.
Favorite pre-game meal: Chicken strips and Arizona Sweet Tea from the Buckley General.
Future plans: To use the skills I have learned at the Career Tech Center and become a machinist.
