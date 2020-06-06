We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Abby Welling
Buckley High School soccer
Favorite memory: When my team and I got to play in our first game as an official girls varsity soccer team for my school. It was a historic moment for my school and community and it's something I can always look back on.
Pre-game meal: chicken tenders from the gas station in Buckley
Future plans: Attend either Ferris State University of Northwestern Michigan College with hopes of earning a bachelor's degree in nursing
Logan Wilde
Cadillac High School track & field
Favorite memory: Bus rides back from the track meets
Pre-game meal: spaghetti
Future plans: Attend Michigan State University for a degree in business
Faith Woods
Reed City High School track & field
Favorite memory: Winning the all-conference championship in the long jump as a sophomore
Future plans: Attend Baker College to become an ultrasound technician
