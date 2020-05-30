We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Shelby Townsend
Cadillac High School softball
Favorite memory: When Coach Dahlquist would let us "practice" sliding on really hot days using slip-n-slides and then eat popsicles afterward. It was a great practice with even greater people
Future plans: Attend Wayne State University to get a bachelor's degree in pathology then continue on to medical school to become a forensic pathologist
Ethan Underhill
Pine River High School track & field
Favorite memory: soccer game bus rides
Pre-game meal: slider sandwiches
Future plans: Ferris State University
Hope Warren
Buckley High School soccer and softball
Favorite memory: Winning basketball districts for the first time since 2011
Pre-game meal: spaghetti
Future plans: Attending Kellogg Community College to pursue a degree in dental hygiene while being a part of their volleyball team
MacKenzie Wein
Reed City High School soccer
Favorite memory: my bicycle kick goal in my junior year of soccer
Pre-game meal: Subway
Future plans: Attend Mid Michigan College and get my associate's degree in nursing
