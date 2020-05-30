We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.

We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Shelby Townsend

Cadillac High School softball

Favorite memory: When Coach Dahlquist would let us "practice" sliding on really hot days using slip-n-slides and then eat popsicles afterward. It was a great practice with even greater people

Future plans: Attend Wayne State University to get a bachelor's degree in pathology then continue on to medical school to become a forensic pathologist

 

Ethan Underhill

Pine River High School track & field

Favorite memory: soccer game bus rides

Pre-game meal: slider sandwiches

Future plans: Ferris State University

 

Hope Warren

Buckley High School soccer and softball

Favorite memory: Winning basketball districts for the first time since 2011

Pre-game meal: spaghetti

Future plans: Attending Kellogg Community College to pursue a degree in dental hygiene while being a part of their volleyball team

 

MacKenzie Wein

Reed City High School soccer

Favorite memory: my bicycle kick goal in my junior year of soccer

Pre-game meal: Subway

Future plans: Attend Mid Michigan College and get my associate's degree in nursing

