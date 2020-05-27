We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Tucker Bachman
Cadillac High School track & field
Favorite memory: Summer practices on the CTC trails with Coach O'Malley
Future plans: Attend the University of Michigan to study computer sciences
Brenden Green
Cadillac High School baseball
Favorite memory: Winning the district title in football
Future plans: I plan on joining the Air Force
Livia Hopkins
Evart High School softball
Favorite memory: hitting my first over-the-fence home run at Montabella
Pre-game meal: Subway
Future plans: Attending Mid Michigan Community College for nursing. I'd like to become an operating room nurse
Paige Jenema
Cadillac High School softball
Favorite memory: Bus rides with my teammates
Future plans: Attend college
Makayla Knight
Cadillac High School softball
Favorite memory: Watching my teammates grow to be better players and as people. I'll miss them pushing me to do the same
Future plans: Attend Oakland University to pursue a degree in medical field
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.