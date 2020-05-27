We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.

We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Tucker Bachman

Cadillac High School track & field

Favorite memory: Summer practices on the CTC trails with Coach O'Malley

Future plans: Attend the University of Michigan to study computer sciences

 

Brenden Green

Cadillac High School baseball

Favorite memory: Winning the district title in football

Future plans: I plan on joining the Air Force

 

Livia Hopkins

Evart High School softball

Favorite memory: hitting my first over-the-fence home run at Montabella

Pre-game meal: Subway

Future plans: Attending Mid Michigan Community College for nursing. I'd like to become an operating room nurse

 

Paige Jenema

Cadillac High School softball

Favorite memory: Bus rides with my teammates

Future plans: Attend college

 

Makayla Knight

Cadillac High School softball

Favorite memory: Watching my teammates grow to be better players and as people. I'll miss them pushing me to do the same

Future plans: Attend Oakland University to pursue a degree in medical field

