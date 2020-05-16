We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Garrett Langton
Northern Michigan Christian School track & field
Favorite memory: Working with my team and medaling in the 3,200-meter relay and the shot put relay
Pre-game meal: Any type of pasta
Future plan: Attending Cornerstone University
Anna Lanser
Northern Michigan Christian School soccer and track
Favorite memory: Winning basketball districts and winning the 3,200-meter relay at regionals last year
Pre-game meal: Subway
Future plans: Calvin University for pre-med
Addison Letts
Manton High School softball
Favorite memory: the bus rides with the girls
Pre-game meal: Fruity Dino Bites
Future plans: Attending Oakland University to study elementary education
Caitlyn Liebengood
Forest Area High School softball
Favorite memory: During volleyball season at one of our camps, I fell about 10-15 feet out of a tree hammocking onto my neck. Then, the next day, I continued to participate 100% during camp
Pre-game meal: Mac ’n cheese
Future plans: I am going to Northwestern Michigan College for at least a semester, then I will transfer to Northern Michigan University to gain a bachelor's or master's degree in nursing. I hope to work in the NICU in the future.
