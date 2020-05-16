We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.

We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Garrett Langton

Northern Michigan Christian School track & field

Favorite memory: Working with my team and medaling in the 3,200-meter relay and the shot put relay

Pre-game meal: Any type of pasta

Future plan: Attending Cornerstone University

 

Anna Lanser

Northern Michigan Christian School soccer and track

Favorite memory: Winning basketball districts and winning the 3,200-meter relay at regionals last year

Pre-game meal: Subway

Future plans: Calvin University for pre-med

 

Addison Letts

Manton High School softball

Favorite memory: the bus rides with the girls

Pre-game meal: Fruity Dino Bites

Future plans: Attending Oakland University to study elementary education

 

Caitlyn Liebengood

Forest Area High School softball

Favorite memory: During volleyball season at one of our camps, I fell about 10-15 feet out of a tree hammocking onto my neck. Then, the next day, I continued to participate 100% during camp

Pre-game meal: Mac ’n cheese

Future plans: I am going to Northwestern Michigan College for at least a semester, then I will transfer to Northern Michigan University to gain a bachelor's or master's degree in nursing. I hope to work in the NICU in the future.

 

