We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we'll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won't have that opportunity. Their high school sports careers effectively ended on March 12, a date we'll remember as the day sports went silent.
We'd like to recognize local senior student-athletes who've put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we'll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you'd like to make sure we have your son/daughter's information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Abbi Jo Ball
Lake City High School softball
Favorite Memory: Being voted first-team All-Highland Conference my junior year
Favorite pre-game meal: Chicken bacon ranch pasta
Future Plans: Attend Ferris State University for radiology
Ethan Barton
McBain High School track & field
Favorite Memory: Running at states in the 3,200-meter relay last year with my friends
Favorite pre-game meal: A bag of Skittles and a Gatorade
Future Plans: United States Naval Academy with plans to play a sport
Staci Beydoun
Cadillac High School tennis
Favorite Memory: Being on a team will all of my friends
Favorite pre-game meal: Granola bars
Future Plans: Attending Oakland University's Honors College with a major in occupational or physical therapy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.