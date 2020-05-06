We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we'll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won't have that opportunity. Their high school sports careers effectively ended on March 12, a date we'll remember as the day sports went silent.

We'd like to recognize local senior student-athletes who've put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we'll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you'd like to make sure we have your son/daughter's information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Abbi Jo Ball

Lake City High School softball

Favorite Memory: Being voted first-team All-Highland Conference my junior year

Favorite pre-game meal: Chicken bacon ranch pasta

Future Plans: Attend Ferris State University for radiology

 

Ethan Barton

McBain High School track & field

Favorite Memory: Running at states in the 3,200-meter relay last year with my friends

Favorite pre-game meal: A bag of Skittles and a Gatorade

Future Plans: United States Naval Academy with plans to play a sport

 

Staci Beydoun

Cadillac High School tennis

Favorite Memory: Being on a team will all of my friends

Favorite pre-game meal: Granola bars

Future Plans: Attending Oakland University's Honors College with a major in occupational or physical therapy

Cadillac News

Tags