We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.

We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Taylor Purkiss

Manton High School softball

Favorite memory: Winning districts for basketball this year

Pre-game meal: Mini subs

Future plans: I plan to attend NMC in Traverse City to obtain my bachelor's in nursing. My end goal is to work Helen DeVos Children's Hospital as a neonatal or pediatric nurse

 

Isaac Raden

Manton High School track & field

Favorite memory: Competing at the state finals in the 3,200-meter relay in 2018 and winning the conference outright during basketball season this year

Pre-game meal: chicken alfredo

Future plans: Attend Saginaw Valley State University, major in exercise science and run track

 

Alex Rozeveld

Northern Michigan Christian School baseball

Favorite memory: Winning soccer districts as a junior and winning the conference this year

Future plans: Attending Mid Michigan Community College for HRA/HVAC tech training

 

Alexis Salisbury

Marion High School track & field

Favorite memory: Winning the conference as a team in cross country two years in a row and winning the conference last year in track

Pre-game meal: beef and broccoli lo mein

Future plans: Mid Michigan Community College for my first year and then transfer to Ferris State to join the ROTC program and eventually the National Guard. Thinking something science- or psychology-related

