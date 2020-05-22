We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Taylor Purkiss
Manton High School softball
Favorite memory: Winning districts for basketball this year
Pre-game meal: Mini subs
Future plans: I plan to attend NMC in Traverse City to obtain my bachelor's in nursing. My end goal is to work Helen DeVos Children's Hospital as a neonatal or pediatric nurse
Isaac Raden
Manton High School track & field
Favorite memory: Competing at the state finals in the 3,200-meter relay in 2018 and winning the conference outright during basketball season this year
Pre-game meal: chicken alfredo
Future plans: Attend Saginaw Valley State University, major in exercise science and run track
Alex Rozeveld
Northern Michigan Christian School baseball
Favorite memory: Winning soccer districts as a junior and winning the conference this year
Future plans: Attending Mid Michigan Community College for HRA/HVAC tech training
Alexis Salisbury
Marion High School track & field
Favorite memory: Winning the conference as a team in cross country two years in a row and winning the conference last year in track
Pre-game meal: beef and broccoli lo mein
Future plans: Mid Michigan Community College for my first year and then transfer to Ferris State to join the ROTC program and eventually the National Guard. Thinking something science- or psychology-related
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.