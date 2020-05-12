We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we'll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won't have that opportunity.

We'd like to recognize local senior student-athletes who've put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we'll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you'd like to make sure we have your son/daughter's information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Justin Collis

Reed City High School baseball

Favorite memory: My first strikeout

Favorite pre-game meal: PB&J

Future plans: Unknown

 

Mia Geer

Marion High School track & field

Favorite memory: Teaching two guys from another track team how to do a backbend before the 400-meter dash

Favorite pre-game meal: Dough sticks and goldfish crackers with the girls

Future plans: Attending Ferris State University for diagnostic medical sonography

 

Isabelle Gokey

Manton High School softball

Favorite memory: Dancing to Cotton Eye Joe before each game last season

Favorite pre-game meal: Walking tacos

Future plans: I plan to travel for work

 

Taylor Harrison

Reed City High School soccer

Favorite memory: Winning a conference championship in cross country my senior year. The cross country team has come so far in the last couple of years, and it felt complete to win that award together

Favorite pre-game meal: A granola bar

Future plans: Attend Central Michigan University for its pre-physician assistant program

 

Lane Helsel

Manton High School baseball

Favorite memory: Winning the Wooden Bat Invitational last year

Favorite pre-game meal: Bananas and water

Future plans: Attend NMC for construction management

