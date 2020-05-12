We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we'll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won't have that opportunity.
We'd like to recognize local senior student-athletes who've put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we'll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you'd like to make sure we have your son/daughter's information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Justin Collis
Reed City High School baseball
Favorite memory: My first strikeout
Favorite pre-game meal: PB&J
Future plans: Unknown
Mia Geer
Marion High School track & field
Favorite memory: Teaching two guys from another track team how to do a backbend before the 400-meter dash
Favorite pre-game meal: Dough sticks and goldfish crackers with the girls
Future plans: Attending Ferris State University for diagnostic medical sonography
Isabelle Gokey
Manton High School softball
Favorite memory: Dancing to Cotton Eye Joe before each game last season
Favorite pre-game meal: Walking tacos
Future plans: I plan to travel for work
Taylor Harrison
Reed City High School soccer
Favorite memory: Winning a conference championship in cross country my senior year. The cross country team has come so far in the last couple of years, and it felt complete to win that award together
Favorite pre-game meal: A granola bar
Future plans: Attend Central Michigan University for its pre-physician assistant program
Lane Helsel
Manton High School baseball
Favorite memory: Winning the Wooden Bat Invitational last year
Favorite pre-game meal: Bananas and water
Future plans: Attend NMC for construction management
