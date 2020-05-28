We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
David Johns
Cadillac High School baseball
Favorite memory: Winning the Big North Conference title in basketball
Future plans: Attending Local 190 for pipe welding
Justin LaMonde
Cadillac High School golf
Favorite memory: all of the golf team pranks and shenanigans
Future plans: Attend college in Florida and pursue a degree in emergency medical services
Libbey Lloyd
Cadillac High School tennis
Favorite memory: Making it to the regional championship game in football and having such an impressive turnaround from a losing season last year to district champions this year
Future plans: Attending Eastern Michigan University to major in psychology and minor in sociology. Also will be a part of the women's rowing team
Quinn Notarian
Cadillac High School track & field
Favorite memory: playing soccer
Future plans: Join the United States Coast Guard and attend college in Oregon
Kyle Perry
Cadillac High School golf
Favorite memory: going to States in bowling
Future plans: attend college
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.