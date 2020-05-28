We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.

We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

David Johns

Cadillac High School baseball

Favorite memory: Winning the Big North Conference title in basketball

Future plans: Attending Local 190 for pipe welding

 

Justin LaMonde

Cadillac High School golf

Favorite memory: all of the golf team pranks and shenanigans

Future plans: Attend college in Florida and pursue a degree in emergency medical services

 

Libbey Lloyd

Cadillac High School tennis

Favorite memory: Making it to the regional championship game in football and having such an impressive turnaround from a losing season last year to district champions this year

Future plans: Attending Eastern Michigan University to major in psychology and minor in sociology. Also will be a part of the women's rowing team

 

Quinn Notarian

Cadillac High School track & field

Favorite memory: playing soccer

Future plans: Join the United States Coast Guard and attend college in Oregon

 

Kyle Perry

Cadillac High School golf

Favorite memory: going to States in bowling

Future plans: attend college

