We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we'll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won't have that opportunity.
We'd like to recognize local senior student-athletes who've put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we'll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you'd like to make sure we have your son/daughter's information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Madalynn Brown
Reed City High School track & field
Favorite memory: Searching for our bus for 30 minutes after the Kent City Invitational last season because the driver told us the wrong location
Pre-game meal: Subway
Future plans: I plan to attend Ferris State University and earn a degree in social work
Chloe Comstock
Cadillac High School tennis
Favorite memory: Making it to states my first year playing tennis
Pre-game meal: Mac and cheese
Future plans: Grand Valley State University to study speech-language pathology
Teagan Cox
Marion High School softball
Favorite memory: When our softball team won districts two years in a row and the West Michigan D Conference last year
Pre-game meal: Peanut butter and apple slices
Future plans: I will be attending Central Michigan University in the fall, where I will be part of the Leadership Advancement Scholar Cohort of 2020. I will major in environmental engineering and minor in leadership.
Jared Denike
Cadillac High School track & field
Favorite memory: End of season senior speeches for cross country
Pre-game meal: Lasagna
Future plans: Attend Michigan Tech University for chemical engineering
Cassie Enos
Reed City High School softball
Favorite memory: Having my coach look at me as I’m crying after losing in the finals to tell me I made history after becoming a two-time girls' state medalist in wrestling.
Pre-game meal: Sunflower seeds, bubble gum and Gatorade
Future Plans: Western Michigan University studying to become a Physician's Assistant
