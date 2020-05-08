We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we'll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won't have that opportunity.

We'd like to recognize local senior student-athletes who've put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we'll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you'd like to make sure we have your son/daughter's information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Madalynn Brown

Reed City High School track & field

Favorite memory: Searching for our bus for 30 minutes after the Kent City Invitational last season because the driver told us the wrong location

Pre-game meal: Subway

Future plans: I plan to attend Ferris State University and earn a degree in social work

 

Chloe Comstock

Cadillac High School tennis

Favorite memory: Making it to states my first year playing tennis

Pre-game meal: Mac and cheese

Future plans: Grand Valley State University to study speech-language pathology

 

Teagan Cox

Marion High School softball

Favorite memory: When our softball team won districts two years in a row and the West Michigan D Conference last year

Pre-game meal: Peanut butter and apple slices

Future plans: I will be attending Central Michigan University in the fall, where I will be part of the Leadership Advancement Scholar Cohort of 2020. I will major in environmental engineering and minor in leadership.

 

Jared Denike

Cadillac High School track & field

Favorite memory: End of season senior speeches for cross country

Pre-game meal: Lasagna

Future plans: Attend Michigan Tech University for chemical engineering

 

Cassie Enos

Reed City High School softball

Favorite memory: Having my coach look at me as I’m crying after losing in the finals to tell me I made history after becoming a two-time girls' state medalist in wrestling.

Pre-game meal: Sunflower seeds, bubble gum and Gatorade

Future Plans: Western Michigan University studying to become a Physician's Assistant

