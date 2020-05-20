We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.
We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.
If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.
Brooke Lorenz
Cadillac High School track & field
Pre-game meal: sushi
Future plans: Attend Michigan State University to get a degree in human biology
Amber McAllister
Cadillac High School softball
Favorite memory: Competing in districts
Pre-game meal: Subway
Future plans: Attend Mid Michigan Community College and become an RN
Alyssa McHaney
Forest Area High School softball
Favorite memory: Getting to hang out with my friends
Pre-game meal: Subway
Future plans: Attend Ferris State University and join the pre-med program
Gabrielle Metzger
Cadillac High School track & field
Favorite memory: Seeing my family, friends and teammates at the end of each finish line
Pre-game meal: eat pasta, run fasta
Future plans: Run at Lansing Community College and start my journey to earn a business degree
Troy Miller
Cadillac High School baseball
Favorite memory: Winning districts last year and winning the regional qualifier against Petoskey
Pre-game meal: Clif Bar and water
Future plans: Attending Saginaw Valley State University. I will attending a tryout for baseball in June and will move forward from there
