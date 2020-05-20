We, like many of you, are heartbroken over the cancellation of spring prep sports in Michigan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While sports will return at some point and we’ll all cheer again, the Class of 2020 won’t have that opportunity.

We’d like to recognize local senior student-athletes who’ve put in years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. Over the coming weeks, we’ll feature those young men and young women — alphabetically — and tell you a little about them.

If you’d like to make sure we have your son’s or daughter’s information or get it to us, reach out to us at sports@cadillacnews.com.

 

Brooke Lorenz

Cadillac High School track & field

Pre-game meal: sushi

Future plans: Attend Michigan State University to get a degree in human biology

 

Amber McAllister

Cadillac High School softball

Favorite memory: Competing in districts

Pre-game meal: Subway

Future plans: Attend Mid Michigan Community College and become an RN

 

Alyssa McHaney

Forest Area High School softball

Favorite memory: Getting to hang out with my friends

Pre-game meal: Subway

Future plans: Attend Ferris State University and join the pre-med program

 

Gabrielle Metzger

Cadillac High School track & field

Favorite memory: Seeing my family, friends and teammates at the end of each finish line

Pre-game meal: eat pasta, run fasta

Future plans: Run at Lansing Community College and start my journey to earn a business degree

 

Troy Miller

Cadillac High School baseball

Favorite memory: Winning districts last year and winning the regional qualifier against Petoskey

Pre-game meal: Clif Bar and water

Future plans: Attending Saginaw Valley State University. I will attending a tryout for baseball in June and will move forward from there

