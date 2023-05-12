CADILLAC — The margin of victory nor the beauty of the win really matter.
It’s a good feeling to win a league game.
Cadillac clipped Alpena 1-0 in a Big North Conference girls soccer contest Thursday at the CASA fields for their first league win of the season.
Senior Georgette Sake scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute off a cross from Gracie Porter.
Freshman keeper Lydia Owens made that goal stand up, too, as she made six saves in the nets.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game we’ve ever put together but we were able to mentally push through and come out with our first Big North win of the season,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “Alpena had some tough tacklers in the midfield that made us work hard to keep the ball.
“The moment of our goal was the best build up that we had the whole game and we capitalized on it. We’re happy with the win tonight and glad that we are on the board in the BNC.”
Cadillac (3-10 overall, 1-5 BNC) is at Gaylord on Monday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 4-2 decision to Cheboygan in a key NMSL contest.
First place in the league was on the line as the season hits the stretch run. The Chiefs built an early 3-0 lead and then hung on for the win.
“This was a very tough loss for us because of the league standings,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “We were disappointed by the loss but not discouraged by how we played.
“To go down 3-0 very quickly and then get two goals back on a quality team like Cheboygan show the drive and determination we have. I am continually encouraged the progress we have made as a team.”
Cheboygan scored in the second, fifth and 18th minutes to build that 3-0 lead before NMC’s Emerson Bosscher scored on a header in the 39th minute off an assist from Jada VanNoord.
VanNoord converted on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute before the Chiefs sealed it with 10 minutes remaining.
Harper Tossey made 10 saves in goal for the Comets.
NMC (10-3, 9-1) hosts Clare today.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac finished second in the Big North Conference girls tennis tournament at Petoskey and second in the overall standings, as well.
Traverse City Central claimed the league title outright, winning the tournament title with 23 points while the Vikings were second at 13, Traverse City West third at nine, Petoskey fourth at six and Alpena fifth at one.
“Our girls did not disappoint in their aggressive, passionate play at the Big North Conference finals,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “This is the best conference finish in years for Cadillac and I am happy to see this group of girls earn it.”
Haylee Groen, at No. 1 singles, lost to West 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 and beat Petoskey 6-1, 6-0.
Jaylyn Hamilton was flight runner-up at No. 2 as she beat Petoskey 6-3, 6-4 and lost to Central 6-4, 6-1.
Ellery Schaefer, at No. 3, lost to Central 6-3, 6-4 and beat Alpena 6-4, 6-2.
Sara Outman was runner-up at No. 4 as she beat West 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 and lost to Central 6-4, 6-4.
Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson were runners-up at No. 1 doubles as they beat West 6-3, 6-2 and lost to Central 6-2, 6-2.
Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker were runners-up at No. 2 as they beat Petoskey 6-0, 6-3 and lost to Central 6-1, 6-3.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker were runners-up at No. 3 as they beat West 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) and lost to Central 6-0, 6-0.
Grace Munch and Donna Hunyh were runners-up at No. 4 as they beat West 7-5, 6-4 and lost to Central 6-1, 6-0.
Cadillac hosts Portland today.
