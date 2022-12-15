PETOSKEY — There’s something to be said for being gritty and finding a way.
Once again, it worked for Cadillac.
Mitchell House scored off an assist from Kaleb McKinley with 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Vikings a 3-2 win over Petoskey in a Big North Conference contest Wednesday night.
Cadillac struggled at times against the Northmen but that’s to be expected in a league race that’s going to be tight with a lot of competitive teams.
“The Big North is a competitive conference and you’ve got to be ready for everyone,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “That is a much better team than their record indicates.
“We fought through a lot of adversity from them and from within ourselves. We found a way to get it done.”
Scoreless after the first period, the Vikings got on the board first when Henry Schmittdiel scored off assists from Jackson Hilt and Dylan Quartz at the 6:11 mark of the second period.
Petoskey tied it at 1-1 three minutes later before McKinley scored off assists from Kadin Hawkins and Keanan Foster with 6:33 to go in the period to make it 2-1.
The Northmen tied it at 2-2 just 11 seconds later and it stayed that way until House’s late goal.
“We were able to pin them in their zone, maintain possession and we were playing much more to our potential at that point late in the game,” Graham said. “We were asserting ourselves and getting some good chances.
“We got one on net and got it to go in.”
Quartz stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings (8-0 overall, 2-0 BNC) are at Alpena on Friday.
