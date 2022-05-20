CADILLAC — They’re back in the race for a title.
Provided they keep things up on their end.
Cadillac did its part in the first one, beating Traverse City Central 1-0 in a key Big North Conference girls soccer contest Thursday at the CASA fields.
The Vikings (14-2-4 overall, 6-1-2 BNC) are in a virtual tie with TC West atop the league standings after the Titans were knocked off by Gaylord, 2-1, on Tuesday. Each team has one league game remaining — Cadillac goes to Gaylord next Tuesday while West is at Petoskey.
If both teams win out, they’ll share the league crown.
That made Thursday’s game against Central mean that much more to Cadillac.
“We played with intensity today with a real desire to win,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “I feel like we had control most of the game and our defense held strong and closed down any attack Central put our way.
“We may not have finished all of our chances but our confident and quick play kept us a step ahead.”
Lindsay Meier scored the lone goal of the game on a beautiful corner kick that bent into the net in the 10th minute.
Jazmin Angell recorded 10 saves in recording the shutout in goal.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian used a strong second half to beat Shepherd 5-0.
The game was scoreless at halftime.
“Shepherd played a very tight, compact and disciplined defense in the first half which made it difficult for us to score,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “I am very proud of the way the offense stayed aggressive and attacked quickly in the second half.
“Our defense was again rock solid and didn’t allow Shepherd any room on its attacks.”
Jada VanNoord opened the scoring for the Comets 30 seconds into the second half off an assist from Paige Ebels before scoring her second goal unassisted three minutes later.
Aria Cucinella scored two minutes after that off an assist from Mabel Yount and then scored with 15 minutes remaining off an assist from Kylee Winkle.
see preps on page b2
continued from page b1
VanNoord scored with one minute left in the contest off an assist from Maria DeRuiter.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (14-0-1, 13-0) hosts Brethren today.
LAKE CITY — McBain and Northern Michigan Christian each shot a 182 and the Ramblers won on the tiebreak in the third Missaukee Cup match at Missaukee Golf Club.
McBain leads by just two strokes going into the finale next week.
Bryce Roller and Tucker Vandervelde paced the Ramblers with 44s while Christian Mitchell shot a 45 and Spencer Reed a 49.
Titus Best paced NMC with a 43 while Cam Baas shot 45, Emmitt Baas 46 and Ty VanHaitsma a 48.
“Today is a perfect sign as to how close this Cup is,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said. “It’s exciting for the kids and everyone involved.”
Teague Helsel paced Lake City with a 43 while Lucas Hinkamp shot a 58 and Kaleb Conrad a 60.
NMC is at Benzie Central today.
ALLENDALE — Cadillac took ninth in the Gull Lake Invitational at The Meadows Golf Course Thursday.
Spring Lake won the event with a 314 while Gull Lake shot 314 and Williamston was third at 316. The Vikings shot a 340.
“We didn’t see the scores we wanted to see but it was a great learning experience that they needed before the post-season,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “Nine out of the top 15 teams in Division 2 were in attendance which made the competition great.
“I think the players needed to get in the atmosphere of what the post-season is going to feel like. We were a little more nervous than normal and played a course we haven’t seen before.”
Ben Drabik and Harry Chipman each shot an 80 to pace Cadillac while Noah Traviss shot an 86 and MacKale McGuire a 94.
Cadillac competes in the Big North Conference tournament finals Tuesday at the Gaylord Country Club.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-league games to Chippewa Hills, 8-6 and 14-9.
Marielle Boolman took the loss for Cadillac, allowing seven earned runs on five hits and four walks in a third of an inning. Ashlyn Lundquist pitched the final 6.1 innings, allowing no earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out 12.
At the plate, Lundquist had a double; Brooklyn Hoffert a hit; Mady Smith a hit; Cassie Jenema a hit; Taryn Regnerus a hit and an RBI; Marisa Wilde two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Kaylee Combs a hit and an RBI; and Quinn Hess an RBI.
Lundquist took the loss in game two, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out 13.
At the plate, Lundquist had four hits, including a triple, and four RBIs; Hoffert a hit and an RBI; SMith a hit and an RBI; Jenema three hits; Balcom a two-run double; Regnerus a hit and an RBI; Wilde an RBI; and Combs two hits, including a double, and four RBIs.
Cadillac (5-13) hosts Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
REED CITY — Marion started strong and picked up two non-league wins over Reed City, 8-3 and 12-10.
Georgia Meyer hit a two-run homer in the first inning of the opener as the Eagles built an 8-0 lead through three innings. Meyer finished with two hits and two RBIs; Malley Raymond two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Jacelyn Moggo a double; Bonnie Kiger two hits; Maddie Sutten two hits; McKayla Cruson two hits; and Harley Bear a hit.
Meyer got the win, allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out 17.
The Eagles were up 8-0 through three innings in the second game, as well, before defensive mistakes helped Reed City jumpstart the comeback.
Kiger had two two-run doubles; Ella Wilson three hits; Bear two hits, including a double; Cruson three hits; Meyer a double; Raymond a double; Moggo a hit; and Delaney Lloyd a hit.
Bear got the win in game two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.