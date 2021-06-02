MOUNT PLEASANT — Moving right along.
Cadillac beat host Mount Pleasant 3-1 in an MHSAA Division 2 girls' soccer district contest on Tuesday.
The Vikings (13-4-4 overall) will host either Petoskey or Gaylord Friday or Saturday in the district final. The winner advances to regional play June 8 at Cedar Springs.
Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel was pleased with how her team responded Tuesday.
"Mount Pleasant was a good challenge for us and we really stepped up to it," she said. "I liked seeing our center midfield players, Chesni Birgy and Lydia Schamanek, work hard in the attack and defensively.
"All around, we connected well and played aggressively which helped us keep up the pressure in their end of the field."
Schamanek scored in the 14th minute off an assist from Lauren Mist before Abby Kovacevich scored in the 25th minute off an assist from Schamanek to make it 2-0.
Mount Pleasant got one back in the 39th minute to make it 2-1 at the break.
Birgy scored in the 46th minute to wrap things up.
Comets, Bears advance
Northern Michigan Christian and Buckley will meet in a Division 4 district final on the Bears' home pitch after each won Tuesday.
The Comets (13-2-2) blanked Hart 4-0.
NMC coach Jen VanNoord was pleased with her team.
"I was so proud of the effort from each player tonight," she said. "We played smart and aggressive as a team offensively.
"Hart had some speed and quickness up front but our defense remained organized and strong through the leadership of our keeper and center backs."
Ally Krick opened the scoring for the Comets in the second minute before Jada VanNoord scored unassisted in the 15th minute.
VanNoord made it 3-0 in the 25th minute off an assist from Kate Shaarda. Paige Ebels scored with nine minutes remaining.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
Buckley topped Big Rapids Crossroads 2-1 in its semifinal.
Jordyn Emery got the Bears on the scoreboard in the first 30 seconds of the game off an assist from Mira Warren before Kyrie Wildfong scored on a solo run to make it 2-0 before halftime.
Crossroads got one back in the first minute of the second half but Buckley kept things under control to secure the win. Oleata Brown made one save in goal.
The district final is 5 p.m. Thursday with the winner advancing to regional play in Cadillac June 8 against the North Muskegon district winner.
