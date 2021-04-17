LAKE ODESSA — Ready for the big ones.
Cadillac warmed up for Big North Conference play by beating Lakewood 6-0 in a non-conference girls soccer contest Friday.
The Vikings were up 1-0 at halftime and cruised in the second half.
"We were the dominating team and had a lot of chance to put more goals away but just missed the mark," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "Lakewood struggled to build an attack and only made it into our box a couple of times.
"We'll be looking forward to starting conference play next week."
Baily Little scored in the 26th minute off an assist from Jessie Wetherell. Abby Kovacevich scored unassisted in the 43rd minute before Jenna Stahlecker made it 3-0 in the 68th minute off an assist from Little.
Kovacevich scored again a minute later off an assist from Alyssa McCully before Lindsay Meier scored in the 72nd minute off an assist from Wetherell. Lauren Mist wrapped up the scoring with a minute left off an assist from McCully.
Molly Anderson recorded the shutout in goal.
Cadillac (3-0-1 overall) is at Traverse City West on Thursday.
NMC blanks Bucks
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian opened NMSL play with an easy 12-0 win over Roscommon.
"It's the first conference win of the season," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "It gave us a lot of confidence and it was fun to find the back of the net.
"I am very excited to see the huge improvements this team has made already. We have great leadership on the field and we are beginning to be more organized."
Jada VanNoord paced the Comets with four goals while Ally Krick scored three. Emma Shaarda scored twice while Kate Krick, Brooke VanHaitsma and Mable Yount also scored. Ally Krick, VanHaitsma, Kate Krick and Shaarda recorded assists.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (3-0, 1-0) hosts Clare on Monday.
TENNIS
Petoskey tops Cadillac
PETOSKEY — Rain in Traverse City turned an invitational into a dual match in Petoskey where the Northmen beat Cadillac 7-1.
"We were glad to be able to play," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. "We learned a lot in today's match and hope to use some new strategies (Saturday) in Whitehall."
Oakley Mickelson lost 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Macy Brown won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.
Zoe Feister lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 while Jaylyn Hamilton lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
Ella Darrow and Emily Sims, at No. 1 doubles, lost 1-6, 6-4, 10-2 while Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen lost 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2.
Madalie Dickerson and Frannie Kiomento lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 while Haley Butkovich and Adri Beydoun lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at the Whitehall Quad today.
